Ell-Saline sweeps Rural Vista on Senior Night

GIRLS: Ell-Saline 45, Rural Vista 39

Ell-Saline would get off to a great start and would lead after the 1st quarter 12-9.

The lady Cardinals would keep the pace on in the 2nd quarter and take a 23-19 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would outscore Rural Vista in the second half 22-20 as they would cruise to a 45-39 win.

Brin Hecker would lead the lady Cardinals in scoring with a game high 12 points as she was the only player in double figures.

Angie Linder and Abby Worrell would both match the game high 12 points for the lady Heat. No other players for Rural Vista would reach double figures.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Brin Hecker

H&R Block of the Game: Kaela Wilson

Box Score

Rural Vista – 9 – 10 – 12 – 8 / 39

Ell-Saline – 12 – 11 – 13 – 9 / 45

BOYS: Ell-Saline 75, Rural Vista 34

Ell-Saline would start hot from the field in the 1st quarter and would take a 17-6 lead into the 2nd.

There were some fireworks in the 1st quarter as well when Brogan Rowley would go up for a monstrous dunk and would break the backboard as it would spider web the whole thing. We had to quickly move to the old gym to continue the game.

The Cardinals would use that momentum to put up 27 points in the 2nd quarter and take a 44-12 lead into the break.

Ell-Saline would outscore Rural Vista in the second half 31-22 and come away with a huge win 75-34.

Brogan Rowley and Kas Kramer would both finish with a game high 13 points. Carter Heil would add in 10 of his own as the only other Cardinal player to score in double figures.

Grant Eskeldson would lead the way for the Heat as he finished with 8 points in the match up.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Brogan Rowley

H&R Block of the Game: Kade Wilson

Box Score

Rural Vista – 6 – 6 – 19 – 3 / 34

Ell-Saline – 17 – 27 – 17 – 14 / 75

Ell-Saline will be back in action Tuesday night as they will travel to Hutchinson to take on Hutch Trinity. Pregame coverage will start at 5:45pm on FM 104.9.