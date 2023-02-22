Ell-Saline sweeps Hutch Trinity to end regular season

Ell-Saline would travel to Hutchinson Tuesday night to end the regular season taking on the Hutch Trinity Celtics.

GIRLS: Ell-Saline 56, Hutch Trinity 46

Both teams would get off to a quick start and they were tied up at 14 at the end of the first.

Ell-Saline would build a small lead in the 2nd quarter and go into the locker room with a 27-23 lead.

It was back and forth in the 3rd quarter and it was just a one point lead for Ell-Saline going into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline would explode for 17 points in the 4th quarter and cruise to a 56-46 victory.

Kaela Wilson was the only lady Cardinal in double figures as she would score a game high 16 points.

MacKenzie Alvarez would lead Hutch Trinity with a game high 16 points. Addison Crockett (12) and Azul Maciel (11) would also put up double figures for the lady Celtics.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Kaela Wilson

H&R Block of the Game: Ally Richards

Ell-Saline finishes the regular season with an 9-11 record which is good enough for the 5th seed in their sub-state next week. The lady Cardinals will travel to Salina next Tuesday to take on the Sacred Heart Knights.

Box Score

Ell-Saline – 14 – 13 – 12 – 17 / 56

Hutch Trinity – 14 – 9 – 15 – 8 / 46

BOYS: Ell-Saline 64, Hutch Trinity 59

Both teams would get off to a hot start but Ell-Saline would lead after the 1st 20-16.

Hutch Trinity would close the gap in the 2nd but the Cardinals would still lead going into the locker room 36-34.

It was back and forth in the 3rd quarter and Ell-Saline would cling to a 51-50 lead going into the final quarter.

Ell-Saline would outscore Hutch Trinity in the 4th 13-9 and would bring home a 64-59 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Marshall Johnson as he would knock down a game high 23 points. Brogan Rowley would add 17 points of his own as the other Cardinal in double figures.

Eric Armour would lead the Celtic attack with 19 points. Blake Hammeke would add 18 points as the only other player in double digits.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Marshall Johnson

H&R Block of the Game: Brogan Rowley

The Cardinal finish the season with a 12-8 record and will be the #3 seed in the sub-state bracket. They will take on Herington at home next Monday as they try to make a run to go to state.

Box Score

Ell-Saline – 20 – 16 – 15 – 13 / 64

Hutch Trinity – 16 – 18 – 16 – 9 / 59