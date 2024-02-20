Ell-Saline Sweeps Hutch Trinity on Senior Night to End Regular Season

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 51, HUTCH TRINITY 36

It was Senior night in Brookville as the Ell-Saline Cardinals would play host to the Hutch Trinity Celtics. The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals would use a strong showing by junior Taelor Hardesty as they would cruise to a 51-36 victory.

Ell-Saline would get off to a quick start and lead after the 1st quarter 14-9.

The lady Cardinals would continue to knock shots down in the 2nd quarter as they built their lead to 15, and took a 29-14 lead into the locker room.

It was back-and-forth for most of the 2nd half as both teams would score 22 in the final 2 quarters. The damage was already done though and Ell-Saline rolled to a 51-36 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Taelor Hardesty who would finish the night with a game high 19 points and tie her season high.

Freshman Alex Suter-Tan would lead the lady Celtics in scoring on the evening with 15 points.

Ell-Saline finishes the season with a record of 11-9 and 4-5 in HOA league play and will most likely be the #6 in the Marion substate next week. Hutch Trinity finishes the season with a record of 3-17 and 1-8 in HOA league play and will wait their substate opponent for next week.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (19 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker

BOX SCORE

TRINITY (3-17)(1-8) – 9 – 5 – 10 – 12 / 31

ELL-SALINE (11-9)(4-5) – 14 – 15 – 11 –11 / 58

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 19, Avery Richards 9, Brin Hecker/Ally Richards 6, Isabelle Porter 5, Kaitlyn Betzner/Bayleigh Schneider/Reygan Schrock 2.

Trinity – Alex Suter-Tan 15, Mattie Galliher 9, Azul Maciel 6, Cienna Maskill 4, Ally Palacioz 2.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 58, HUTCH TRINITY 37

In the nightcap it was all Ell-Saline as they would lead from start to finish behind a big performance from sophomore Kas Kramer and juniors Brogan Rowley and Garrison Zerger.

Ell-Saline would start off scoring early and often as they raced out to a 16-10 lead after the 1st quarter.

Kas Kramer would come alive for the Cardinals in the 2nd quarter and would score 9 of his 13 points in the quarter. The Cardinals would extend their lead as they would take a 34-14 lead into halftime.

Ell-Saline would slow things up in the 2nd half and try to just use clock. The Cardinals were still able to outscore the Celtics 24-23 in the final 2 quarters and coasted to a 58-37 victory on senior night.

Kas Kramer would lead the Cardinal attack as he would finish with a game high 13 points. Brogan Rowley (12) and Garrison Zerger (10) would also reach double figures for Ell-Saline.

Junior Aaron Gust was the only Celtic in double digits as he finished his night with 10 points.

Ell-Saline finishes the season with a record of 16-4 and 6-3 in HOA league play and will most likely be the #2 in the Marion substate next week. Hutch Trinity finishes the season with a record of 9-11 and 4-5 in HOA league play and will wait their substate opponent for next week.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kas Kramer (13 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Joe Hiechel

BOX SCORE

TRINITY (9-11)(4-5) – 10 – 4 – 12 – 11 / 37

ELL-SALINE (16-4)(5-3) – 16 – 18 – 15 –9 / 58

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer 13, Brogan Rowley 12, Garrison Zerger 10, Trey Williams 8, Reese Krone 6, Marshall Johnson 5, Joe Hiechel 4

Trinity – Aaron Gust 10, Jackson Dozier/Brian Nelson 6, Eric Armour/Drew Dechant 4, Isaac Hammersmith 3, Lincoln Barnes/Manuel Ruiz de Somavia 2.