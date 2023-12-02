Ell-Saline sweeps Herington in season opener

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 51, HERINGTON 28

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals would get off to a slow start in the 1st quarter as senior Brin Hecker would score all 6 Cardinal points and they would trail the lady Railers after the 1st quarter 8-6.

The lady Cardinals would turn on the jets in the 2nd quarter as they would outscore Herington 18-7 in that stanza and take a 24-15 lead into halftime.

Things were back and forth in the 3rd quarter as both teams would score 10 points and the Cardinals kept their 9-point lead going into the final quarter.

Ell-Saline would catch on fire again as they would turn up their defense and force a couple turnovers which led to easy buckets and they would coast to a 51-28 victory.

Ell-Saline (1-0) will open their home schedule on Tuesday, hosting Minneapolis to tip-off the Tri-County Classic. Herington will travel to Clifton-Clyde next Tuesday to take on the Eagles.

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: BRIN HECKER

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: BAYLEIGH SCHNEIDER

ELL-SALINE (1-0) – 6 – 18 – 10 – 17 / 51

HERINGTON (0-1) – 8 – 7 – 10 – 3 / 28

SCORING

ELL-SALINE

Brin Hecker – 14

Avery Richards – 8

Ally Richards – 8

Bayleigh Scheider – 6

Taelor Hardesty – 6

Jocelyn Taylor – 4

Gabey Norris – 2

Kalei Powell – 2

Reygan Schrock – 1

HERINGTON

Leslyn Kremeir – 16

Kenly Kickhaefer – 4

Sophia Weber – 2

Adrian Harrison – 2

Tyler Urbanek – 2

Isabelle Ecklund – 1

Morgan Sill-Sheppard – 1

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 67, HERINGTON 20

In blowout fashion Ell-Saline started out fast and strong and would cruise to an easy win to open the season.

Ell-Saline would put the pedal to the metal and would outscore the Railers 26-7 in the opening stanza.

After the big opening quarter some might have thought you couldn’t surpass it but the Cardinals proved otherwise as they would put up 32 points in the 2nd quarter which included 8 3-pointers, four of which came from sophomore Trey Williams off the bench. Ell-Saline would take a 58-14 lead into the locker room.

It was a running clock the whole 2nd half and the Cardinals would outscore Herington 9-6 in the final 2 quarters and cruise to a 67-20 victory.

Ell-Saline (1-0) will open their home schedule on Tuesday, hosting Minneapolis to tip-off the Tri-County Classic. Herington will travel to Clifton-Clyde next Tuesday to take on the Eagles.

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: TREY WILLIAMS

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: GARRISON ZERGER

ELL-SALINE (1-0) – 26 – 32 – 6 – 3 / 67

HERINGTON (0-1) – 7 – 7 – 3 – 3 / 20

SCORING

ELL-SALINE

Trey Williams – 21

Kas Kramer – 11

Brogan Rowley – 8

Garrison Zerger – 6

Reese Krone – 5

Joe Hiechel – 5

Tayton Williams – 5

Melvin Lutes – 3

Kade Christy – 2

Jake Tillberg – 1

HERINGTON

Mason Mortensen – 10

Sumner Schlesener – 7

Kwinton Barlow-McKenna – 3