Ell-Saline Students Fund Raising For Competition Trip

A group of Saline County high school business students have qualified for a national competition.

According to Ell-Saline High School, its Business Professionals of America (BPA) organization recently attended the Kansas State BPA Leadership Conference in Wichita.

Thirteen of the Ell-Saline BPA members competed strongly against many larger school district organizations in the state of Kansas. Eleven of the thirteen members that competed qualified for the National BPA Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, April 25th-30th.

At Nationals, the members will experience a higher level of competition in areas of Business Administration, Finance, Information Technology, Digital Communication and Design, Management, Marketing, and Communications, and Health Administration.

The BPA organization aims to increase student participation in professional, civic, service, and social endeavors. Members participate in these activities to enhance key skills in the areas of self-improvement, leadership development, professionalism, community service, career development, public relations, cooperation, safety, and health.

Ell-Saline BPA will be fundraising and asking for donations to help cover their travel and lodging expenses. If you would like to follow the group on their successes or help support this group, please visit the Ell-Saline BPA Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ESHBPA, or contact Cher Richards, Ell-Saline High School BPA Advisor, at 785-914-5602 ext. 3302 or [email protected].