Ell-Saline Struggles Offensively; Fall to Little River for First Time Since 2022

The last time the Little River Redskins had defeated the Ell-Saline Cardinals was during the Cardinals inaugural 8-man meeting back in 2022. Since then Ell-Saline Cardinals had won 3 straight including a pair of two points wins the last 2 seasons. That changed Friday evening as the Redskins depth and athleticism proved to be too much for the Cardinals who struggled offensively as they coasted to 46-0 win in Brookville.

It was back and forth for most of the first quarter with both team trading possessions. It was not until the 1:25 mark left in the 1st quarter that the Redskins were able to find the endzone. Junior quarterback Nash Look found senior tight end Blayne Baldetti in the back of the endzone and the Redskins led 8-0.

Just when the Ell-Saline had done a great job keeping Little River out of the endzone in the first half a couple of turnovers led to 14 more Redskins points in the last two minutes of the half. The last touchdown of the half came on a untimed down as senior quarterback/running back Jaron Garrison somehow connected with sophomore Jake White and Little River took a 22-0 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline received the 2nd half kickoff and after a huge run by senior quarterback Julian Roche the Cardinals looked to be in business inside Redskin territory. The drive would come to an end with another Ell-Saline turnover and the Redskins took advantage. With 5:28 left in the 3rd quarter Little River’s Jaron Garrison recorded his 2nd passing touchdown as senior Logan Schubert would take a screen pass from Garrison and run it in from 6 yards out.

It did not take long for Little River to find the endzone again as junior Eastyn Wohletz would pick off a Julian Roche pass and scamper in from 25 yards out and the Redskins led 34-0.

The offensive continued to struggle into the second half as the Cardinals just seemed like they could not get anything going against the swarming Redskins defense.

In the 4th quarter Little River scored two more times with Nash Look scoring his 2nd rushing touchdown of the game before Duncan Olander would come in off the sidelines to score on a 5-yard run to give Little River the 46-0 victory with just under 3 minutes left in the game.

Ell-Saline drops to 0-1 and the season and will begin a 3 game road trip and they travel to Claflin next Friday to take on the Central Plains Oilers. Little River moves to 1-0 on the season and will be at home next Friday again Herington.

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