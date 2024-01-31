Ell-Saline struggles against Moundridge

GIRLS: MOUNDRIDGE 53, ELL-SALINE 27

Ell-Saline started off well and was able to hang with Moundridge for the 1st quarter as the Wildcats had a slight lead after one 12-11.

Moundridge would outscore the Cardinals in the 2nd quarter 21-4 and would take a 33-15 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would struggle knocking down shots in the 2nd half as Moundridge would outscore the Cardinals 20-12 in the half. The Wildcats would roll to a 53-27 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by senior Avery Richards who would finish the night with 9 points.

Moundridge was led in scoring by sophomore Cammi Unruh who would knock down 18 to lead the Wildcat attack. Sophomore Addy Patrick would add 14 of her own.

Ell-Saline moves to 6-5 on the season and 1-1 in HOA league play and will be back in action on Friday as they travel to Elbing to take on Berean Academy. Moundridge moves to 9-3 on the season and 1-0 in HOA league play and will play Inman on Tuesday night in Inman.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Avery Richards (9 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Ally Richards

BOX SCORE

MOUNDRIDGE (9-3)(1-1) – 12 – 21 – 5 – 15 / 53

ELL-SALINE (6-5)(1-1) – 11 – 4 –6 – 6 / 27

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Avery Richards 9, Ally Richards/Brin Hecker 6, Bayleigh Schneider/Reygan Schrock 2, Jocelyn Taylor/Taelor Hardesty 1.

Moundridge– Cammi Unruh 18, Addy Patrick 14, Kaelyn Wedel 6, Hattie Hecox/Macy Kaminkow 4, Haylee Jantz 3, Aspyn Stos/Macie Woltje 2.

BOYS: MOUNDRIDGE 50, ELL-SALINE 32

Ell-Saline would struggle in the 1st quarter knocking down shots and Moundridge would storm out to a 14-6 lead after the 1st quarter.

The Cardinals would get things going in the 2nd quarter as they would outscore Moundridge 14-10 in the quarter. Moundridge would take a 4-point lead 24-20 into halftime.

Ell-Saline would continue to struggle from the field in the 2nd half as Moundridge was able to pull away a cruise to a 50-32 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by sophomore Kas Kramer who would finish the night with 16 points.

Moundridge was led in scoring by senior Kreighton Kanitz and junior Bear Moddelmog who would knock down 14 each to lead the Wildcat attack.

Ell-Saline moves to 9-2 on the season and 1-1 in HOA league play and will be back in action Friday as they travel to Elbing to take on Berean Academy. Moundridge moves to 10-2 on the season and 1-0 in HOA league play and will play Inman on Tuesday night in Inman.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kas Kramer (16 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

#5 MOUNDRIDGE (10-2)(1-0) – 14 – 10 – 18 – 8 / 50

#3 ELL-SALINE (9-2)(1-1) – 6 – 14 –6 – 6 / 32

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer 16, Reese Krone 8, Brogan Rowley 5, Garrison Zerger 3.

Moundridge – Kreighton Kanitz/Bear Moddelmog 14, Kaizer Kanitz/Henry Hecox/Zach Dixon 6, Layton Schmidt/Kepple Adolf 2.