Ell-Saline Stomps Ellinwood in Final Regular Season Game

Chance LiebauOctober 23, 2020

There was not much to be happy about in Brookville the past five weeks, with five straight losses against very good teams, but tonight, the Cardinals sent their fans home very happy with an emphatic 65-0 trouncing of the Ellinwood Eagles.

It was a great game for the Ell-Saline seniors, especially senior quarterback TJ Morrical and running back Keenan Drees. Morrical racked up around 250 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns (four rushing, one passing). Drees also had a night to remember, with four touchdowns of his own and about 200 yards rushing. The offensive line, led by four senior starters, had their best game of the year, paving the way for 500+ yards of total offense. The defense also played great, forcing five turnovers, including a pick-six and scoop-and-score. The final score was 65-0.

Ell-Saline finishes the regular season at 3-5 and will await their playoff opponent in the coming hours. Ellinwood ends their regular season without a win.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

