Ell-Saline splits with Whitewater-Remington

GIRLS: REMINGTON 42, ELL-SALINE 33

Ell-Saline would get off to a slow start to the game as they would struggle from the field and trailed after the 1st quarter 14-6.

The lady Cardinals would scratch and claw their way back into it the 2nd quarter as they would out score the lady Broncos 9-1. Things were knotted up at 15 a piece heading into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would try and keep pace in the 2nd half but were ultimately outscored 27-18 in the final 2 quarters and the lady Broncos would win 42-33.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by senior Brin Hecker who would finish the night with 10 points.

Sophomore Emily O’Brien would lead the lady Bronco attack as she finished with a game high 13 points. Seniors Karoline Johnson and Aja Spencer both added 10 of their own.

Ell-Saline moves to 6-7 on the season and 1-3 in HOA league play and will be back at home on Tuesday night to take on the Inman Teutons. Remington moves to 11-4 on the season and 4-0 in HOA league play and will play #9 Berean Academy on Tuesday night in Remington.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker (10 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (6-7)(1-3) – 6 – 9 – 10 – 8 / 33

REMINGTON (11-4)(4-0) – 14 – 1 – 15 – 12 / 42

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brin Hecker 10, Ally Richards/Taelor Hardesty 8, Avery Richards 4, Isabelle Porter 2, Bayleigh Schneider 1

Remington – Emily O’Brien 13, Karoline Johnson/Aja Spencer 10, Annie Entz 5, Kynzee Klaassen/Kara Sommers 2.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 46, REMINGTON 41

In the nightcap it was the Remington Broncos that would get off to a fast start and would lead after the 1st quarter 11-6.

Ell-Saline continued to struggle shooting in the 2nd quarter and would go into the locker room trailing 16-10.

The Cardinals would come out on fire in the 3rd quarter outscoring the Broncos 17-12 in the quarter. Ell-Saline trailed by one, 28-27 going into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline would again outscore Remington and would pull out a close win 46-41 on the road.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by sophomore Kas Kramer who would finish the night with game high 17 points. Junior Brogan Rowley would also finish in double figures with 11 points.

Senior Eli Gerber would lead the Bronco attack and finish the evening with 15 points.

Ell-Saline moves to 11-2 on the season and 3-1 in HOA league play and will be back at home on Tuesday night to take on the Inman Teutons. Remington drops to 8-7 on the season and 1-3 in HOA league play and will play Berean Academy on Tuesday night in Remington.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kas Kramer (17 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

#3 ELL-SALINE (11-2)(3-1) – 6 – 4 – 17 – 19 / 46

REMINGTON (8-7)(1-3) – 11 – 5 – 12 – 12 / 41

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer 17, Brogan Rowley 11, Marshall Johnson 6, Reese Krone 5, Trey Williams 4, Joe Hiechel 3.

Remington – Eli Gerber 15, Isaac Jury 9, Drew & Kole Klaassen 7, Elliot Hochstetler 3.