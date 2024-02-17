Ell-Saline Splits with Sterling

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 43, STERLING 33

Ell-Saline would play on back-to-back nights for the 4th time in 4 weeks as they would travel to Sterling to take on the Black Bears Friday night. The lady Cardinals would get off to a quick start a cruise to a 43-33 victory on the road.

Ell-Saline would start off fast and knock down some early buckets as they raced out to a 19-10 lead after the 1st quarter.

It was back-and-forth in the 2nd quarter as both teams would trade baskets. The lady Cardinals would lead 28-20 going into the locker room.

The 2nd half was more of the same as Ell-Saline would outscore the lady Black Bears 15-13 in the final two quarters and rolled to a 43-33 victory.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Ally Richards who would finish with game high 14 points in the matchup.

The lady Black Bears were led in scoring by sophomore Chloe Garrett who would drop 13 points in the losing effort.

Ell-Saline moves to 9-9 on the season and 3-5 in HOA league play. The lady Cardinals will travel to Hope next Monday to take on the Rural Vista Lady Heat. Sterling drops to 6-13 and 3-5 in HOA league play and will travel to Moundridge to take on the lady Wildcats next Tuesday to finish the season.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Ally Richards (14 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker

Box Score

ELL-SALINE (9-9)(3-5) – 19 – 9 – 11 – 4 / 43

STERLING (6-13) (3-5) – 10 – 10 – 6 – 7 / 33

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Ally Richards 14, Avery Richards 9, Brin Hecker/Taelor Hardesty 7, Reygan Schrock 4, Isabelle Porter 2.

Sterling – Chloe Garrett 13, Carli Wilkey/Blaine Locke 6, Aleya Ravenstein 5, Katie Conard 3.

BOYS: STERLING 75, ELL-SALINE 48

In the night cap it was the 3rd ranked team Ell-Saline would face this week after facing Bennington and Wichita Classical earlier in the week.

Sterling was on fire as Ell-Saline would struggle early as the Black Bears stormed out to a 25-7 lead after the 1st quarter.

Sterling would continue to knock down shots in the 2nd quarter as Ell-Saline would try to claw back into it. The Black Bears would take 25-point lead 48-23 into the locker room.

It was back-and-forth for most of the 2nd half but the damage had already been done. Sterling would outscore Ell-Saline 27-25 in the final two quarters and coast to a 75-48 victory.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by junior Brogan Rowley who finished the night 21 points.

The Black Bears were led in scoring by sophomore Boston Ekart who finished with a game high 24 points. Sophomore Blake Smith (18) and senior Carson Gray (16) would also finish in double figures.

Ell-Saline moves to 14-4 on the season and 5-3 in HOA league play. The Cardinals will travel to Hope next Monday to take on the Rural Vista Heat. Sterling moves to 18-1 and 8-0 in HOA league play and will travel to Moundridge to take on the Wildcats next Tuesday to finish the season.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (18 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

Box Score

ELL-SALINE (14-4)(5-3) – 7 – 16 – 15 – 10 / 48

STERLING (18-1) (8-0) – 25 – 23 – 12 – 15 / 75

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 21, Kas Kramer 9, Reese Krone/Trey Williams 5, Garrison Zerger/Marshall Johnson 4.

Sterling – Boston Ekart 24, Blake Smith 18, Carson Gray 16, Isaac Briar 8, Gabe Riffel 5, Zane Farney 3, Wyatt Newberry 1.