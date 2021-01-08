Ell-Saline Splits with Remington to Open 2021

On senior night at Ell-Saline High School the Lady Cardinals opened their 2021 schedule with a 51-41 victory over the Remington Lady Broncos Friday night in Brookville.

Ell-Saline head Coach Bill Gies was definitely pleased with the effort and hustle his team displayed throughout the four quarters with the girls 10-point win, after such a long layoff, with COVID-19 halting the pre-holiday play after the Cardinals two-point loss to Bennington in early December. Remington only completed one game before being shut down because of the virus after their first game of the 20-21 season.

The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 13-10 lead after one quarter and doubled up their scoring production in the 2nd, to take a 26-22 lead at intermission.

The Lady Cardinals controlled the second half from a balanced attack, with 8 players hitting the scoring column. Ell-Saline was led in scoring by junior Raleigh Kramer with 14 points and 9 rebounds, senior Brynna Rowley knocked down 11, junior Sadie Bradley chipped in 8, while freshman Bayleigh Schneider and senior Reece Dito added 6 each.

The Lady Broncos were led in scoring by senior Desiree Ingalsbe with 11 and junior Emily Wedel added 10.

The Lady Cardinals advanced their record to 3-2, while the Lady Broncos dropped to 0-2.

Both teams are expected to be in action next Tuesday, Remington at Marion and Ell Saline travels to Wichita Classical. Pre-game is slated for 5:45 and tip-off at 6:00 on 104.9 FM.

REMINGTON 45, ELL-SALINE 31

It was another cold shooting night at home on Friday for the Ell-Saline Cardinal boys, as they dropped their opening game of 2021, 45-31, to the Remington Broncos.

The Cardinals and the Broncos missed a month due to COVID-19 issues after the start to their 20-21 season was cut short in early December – Ell-Saline played 4 games before being stopped and the Broncos only completed one game.

Both teams had their struggles shooting the ball to start the 2021 part of their schedules. However, it was the Cardinals that could not get untracked, as they only shot 21% from the field. The Cardinals were down 18-10 at halftime and in the second half, the Broncos pushed their lead out to 19 points on several occasions.

The Cardinals did not have a player in double figures, but were led by senior Hunter with 7, knocking 2 big 3’s in the 4th quarter. Senior Carter Underwood and sophomore Kade Wilson chipped in 6 each, freshman Marshall Johnson added 5.

The Broncos were led in scoring by junior Braden Scribner with 15.

The Ell-Saline Cardinal boys will face a tough and talented Wichita Classical team next Tuesday on the road, get all the action following the girls game on 104.9 FM.