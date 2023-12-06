Ell-Saline splits with Minneapolis to open the Tri-County Classic

GIRLS: MINNEAPOLIS 54, ELL-SALINE 25
The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals were back in action in Brookville Tuesday night to tipoff the Tri-County Classic against the Minneapolis Lady Lions. The Lions would turn in a pretty dominating performance as they would cruise to victory 54-25.
Minneapolis would get off to a fast start and would lead after the 1st quarter 17-2.
The lady Lions would continue to play suffocating defense in the 2nd quarter and would take a 30-10 lead into halftime.
The Cardinals would try to mount a comeback in the 2nd half but would still ultimately get outscored 24-15 over that time and Minneapolis would go onto win 54-25.
Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Bayleigh Schneider who would finish with 9 points in the matchup.
The Lady Lions would have two girls finish in double digits in the ballgame. Senior Maggie Shupe would score a game high 11 points and junior Josi Schrader added in 10 of her own.
Ell-Saline would drop to 1-1 on the young season and will travel to Solomon to take on the lady Gorillas in game 2 of the Tri-County Classic. Minneapolis will be at home on Thursday to take on Bennington.
NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: BAYLEIGH SCHNEIDER (9 POINTS)
H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: BRIN HECKER
MINNEAPOLIS (2-0) – 17 – 13 – 16 – 8 / 54
ELL-SALINE (1-1) – 2 – 8 – 9 – 6 / 25
SCORING
ELL-SALINE
Bayleigh Scheider – 9
Avery Richards – 5
Ally Richards – 3
Isabelle Porter – 3
Gabey Norris – 3
Taelor Hardesty – 1
Reygan Schrock – 1
MINNEAPOLIS
Maggie Shupe – 11
Josi Schrader – 10
Myka Deronnet – 8
Maci McClure – 8
Raelynn Robinson – 7
Braedee Weatherman – 6
Baylee Randall-Hunt – 3
Kaitlyn Worlock – 1
BOYS: ELL-SALINE 60, MINNEAPOLIS 29
Ell-Saline would jump on the Lions fairly quick as junior Brogan Rowley would knock down 3-3 pointers in the 1st quarter and the Cardinals would lead after the 1st quarter 14-6.
The Lions would try and close the gap and would outscore the Cardinals in the 2nd frame 12-11. The Cardinals would still take a 25-18 lead into the locker room.
The locker room speech must have been a good one for the Cardinals because they came out on fire in the 3rd quarter and would build a 54-25 lead going into the final stanza.
The final quarter was a quick one as it was a running clock for most of the quarter and Ell-Saline would coast to a 60-29 victory.
Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Brogan Rowley who would knock down a season high 30 points including 6-3 pointers.
Sophomore Owen Just would lead the Lions in scoring with 13 as the only Lion in double figures.
Ell-Saline would move to 2-0 on the young season and will travel to Solomon to take on the Gorillas in game 2 of the Tri-County Classic. Minneapolis will be at home on Thursday to take on Bennington.
.
NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: BROGAN ROWLEY (30 POINTS)
H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: REESE KRONE
ELL-SALINE (2-0) – 14 – 11 – 29 – 6 / 60
MINNEAPOLIS (0-2) – 6 – 12 – 7 – 4 / 29
SCORING
ELL-SALINE
Brogan Rowley – 30
Trey Williams – 9
Reese Krone – 7
Kas Kramer – 6
Joe Hiechel – 4
Garrison Zerger – 3
Jake Tillberg – 1
MINNEAPOLIS
Owen Just – 13
Zach Nelson – 6
Kingston Deronnet – 4
Grant Rice – 3
Dalton Krueger – 3