Ell-Saline splits with Minneapolis to open the Tri-County Classic

GIRLS: MINNEAPOLIS 54, ELL-SALINE 25

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals were back in action in Brookville Tuesday night to tipoff the Tri-County Classic against the Minneapolis Lady Lions. The Lions would turn in a pretty dominating performance as they would cruise to victory 54-25.

Minneapolis would get off to a fast start and would lead after the 1st quarter 17-2.

The lady Lions would continue to play suffocating defense in the 2nd quarter and would take a 30-10 lead into halftime.

The Cardinals would try to mount a comeback in the 2nd half but would still ultimately get outscored 24-15 over that time and Minneapolis would go onto win 54-25.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Bayleigh Schneider who would finish with 9 points in the matchup.

The Lady Lions would have two girls finish in double digits in the ballgame. Senior Maggie Shupe would score a game high 11 points and junior Josi Schrader added in 10 of her own.

Ell-Saline would drop to 1-1 on the young season and will travel to Solomon to take on the lady Gorillas in game 2 of the Tri-County Classic. Minneapolis will be at home on Thursday to take on Bennington.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: BAYLEIGH SCHNEIDER (9 POINTS)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: BRIN HECKER

MINNEAPOLIS (2-0) – 17 – 13 – 16 – 8 / 54

ELL-SALINE (1-1) – 2 – 8 – 9 – 6 / 25

SCORING

ELL-SALINE

Bayleigh Scheider – 9

Avery Richards – 5

Ally Richards – 3

Isabelle Porter – 3

Gabey Norris – 3

Taelor Hardesty – 1

Reygan Schrock – 1

MINNEAPOLIS

Maggie Shupe – 11

Josi Schrader – 10

Myka Deronnet – 8

Maci McClure – 8

Raelynn Robinson – 7

Braedee Weatherman – 6

Baylee Randall-Hunt – 3

Kaitlyn Worlock – 1

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 60, MINNEAPOLIS 29

Ell-Saline would jump on the Lions fairly quick as junior Brogan Rowley would knock down 3-3 pointers in the 1st quarter and the Cardinals would lead after the 1st quarter 14-6.

The Lions would try and close the gap and would outscore the Cardinals in the 2nd frame 12-11. The Cardinals would still take a 25-18 lead into the locker room.

The locker room speech must have been a good one for the Cardinals because they came out on fire in the 3rd quarter and would build a 54-25 lead going into the final stanza.

The final quarter was a quick one as it was a running clock for most of the quarter and Ell-Saline would coast to a 60-29 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Brogan Rowley who would knock down a season high 30 points including 6-3 pointers.

Sophomore Owen Just would lead the Lions in scoring with 13 as the only Lion in double figures.

Ell-Saline would move to 2-0 on the young season and will travel to Solomon to take on the Gorillas in game 2 of the Tri-County Classic. Minneapolis will be at home on Thursday to take on Bennington.

.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: BROGAN ROWLEY (30 POINTS)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: REESE KRONE

ELL-SALINE (2-0) – 14 – 11 – 29 – 6 / 60

MINNEAPOLIS (0-2) – 6 – 12 – 7 – 4 / 29

SCORING

ELL-SALINE

Brogan Rowley – 30

Trey Williams – 9

Reese Krone – 7

Kas Kramer – 6

Joe Hiechel – 4

Garrison Zerger – 3

Jake Tillberg – 1

MINNEAPOLIS

Owen Just – 13

Zach Nelson – 6

Kingston Deronnet – 4

Grant Rice – 3

Dalton Krueger – 3