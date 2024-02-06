Ell-Saline splits with Inman

GIRLS: INMAN 58, ELL-SALINE 40

Ell-Saline was back in action Tuesday playing host to the Inman Teutons after a two-game road trip. Both teams would play on back-to-back nights as they both would play a make-up game Monday night.

It was a pretty even start for both teams as the lady Teutons would lead after the 1st quarter 13-9.

Inman would build their lead in the 2nd quarter as Ell-Saline would struggle to knock down shots. Inman took a 28-16 lead into halftime.

It was much of the same in the 2nd half as the lady Teutons would outscore the lady Cardinals 30-24 and go onto win 58-40.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by senior Bayleigh Schneider who would finish the night with a season high 11 points.

Sophomore Suttyn Harris would lead the lady Teuton attack as she finished with a game high 22 points. Sophomore Kenna Woods would also reach double figures with 13.

Ell-Saline moves to 6-8 on the season and 1-4 in HOA league play and will be back at home on Friday night to take on the Marion Warriors. Inman moves to 10-5 on the season and 3-2 in HOA league play and will play Sedgwick on Friday night in Inman.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Bayleigh Schneider (11 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker

BOX SCORE

INMAN (10-5)(3-2) – 13 – 15 – 14 – 16 / 58

ELL-SALINE (6-8)(1-4) – 9 – 7 – 10 – 14 / 40

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Bayleigh Schneider 11, Ally Richards 9, Brin Hecker 8, Taelor Hardesty 7, Avery Richards 4, Reygan Schrock 1.

Inman – Suttyn Harris 22, Kenna Woods 13, Taelyn Friesen 9, Morgan Froese 5, Taylor Froese 4, Madelyn Brunk 3, Raynee Eddy 2.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 61, INMAN 38

In the nightcap it was all Ell-Saline as they would lead from start to finish behind a big performance from junior Brogan Rowley.

It was pretty even in the 1st quarter as Ell-Saline would have a slight lead after the quarter 12-9.

Ell-Saline would knock down 3-3 pointers in the 2nd quarter and outscore the Teutons 15-12. The Cardinals would go into the locker room with a 6-point advantage 27-21.

Ell-Saline would put on a clinic in the 2nd half as they would outscore the Teutons 34-17 in the final two frames and would coast to a 61-38 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Brogan Rowley who would finish the night with game high 21 points. Senior Marshall Johnson would also finish in double figures with 12 points on the night.

Senior Zachary Martisko would lead the Teuton attack and finish the evening with 17 points.

Ell-Saline moves to 12-2 on the season and 4-1 in HOA league play and will be back at home on Friday night to take on the Marion Warriors. Inman moves to 6-9 on the season and 0-5 in HOA league play and will play Sedgwick on Friday night in Inman.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (21 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Trey Williams

BOX SCORE

INMAN (6-9)(0-5) – 9 – 12 – 11 – 6 / 38

#8 ELL-SALINE (12-2)(4-1) – 12 – 14 – 15 – 20 / 61

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 21, Marshall Johnson 12, Trey Williams 8, Reese Krone/Joe Hiechel 7, Jake Tillberg/Garrison Zerger 2, Kas Kramer/Tayton Williams 1.

Inman – Zachary Martisko 17, Carston Seidl 8, Cooper Wiens 6, Tyler Martisko 4, Caleb Bigler 2, Malachi Brunk 1.