Ell-Saline Splits with Berean Academy in Elbing

Pics courtesy of Jenna Hull

The Ell-Saline Cardinals would travel to Elbing Friday evening to take on the Berean Academy Warriors to open up Heart of America league play. Ell-Saline would split with Berean Academy on the evening.

GIRLS: #9 BEREAN ACADEMY 66, ELL-SALINE 14

It was a tough night for the Ell-Saline lady Cardinals as they would struggle offensively and the lady Warriors were just too much. Berean Academy came into the matchup ranked #9 in the most recent KCBA rankings and the lady Warriors showed why from start to finish.

Berean would get off to a fast start and would take a 40-12 lead into halftime.

In the 2nd half for the lady Cards it seemed like there was a lid on the basket as they were outscored 27-2 in the final 2 frames and Berean would coast to a 66-14 win.

Ell-Saline sophomore Rio Rairden would finish the night with 4 points and would lead the lady Cards.

Junior Fionna Morgan would finish with a game high 23 points for Berean. Senior Taylor Balzer and junior Adrienne Mullins would both chip in 15 of their own for the lady Warriors.

Ell-Saline drops to 0-6 on the season and 0-1 in HOA league play and will return after winter break at home against Inman on January 7th. Berean moves to 5-1 on the season and 1-0 in HOA league play and will host Sedgwick after the break.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Rio Rairden (4 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (0-6, 0-1) – 6 – 6 – 2 – 0 / 14

BEREAN ACADEMY (5-1, 1-0) – 26 – 14 – 18 – 8 / 66

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Rio Rairden 4, Kaitlyn Betzner/Taelor Hardesty 3, Jocelyn Taylor/Paisley Jensen 2.

Berean Academy – Fionna Morgan 23, Taylor Balzer/Adrienne Mullins 15, Abree Ensey 4, Ella Veer 3, Claira Wiebe/Rebecca Widler/Abree Smith 2.

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 51, #10 BEREAN ACADEMY 36

It was a ranked battle in the boys matchup as both teams Ell-Saline (3rd) and Berean (10th) both are ranked in the most recent KBCA Rankings. Ell-Saline would use balanced scoring and key shots to stay undefeated with a 51-38 win.

Ell-Saline would get off to a quick start and would lead 16-8 after the first quarter,

Berean would keep pace with Cardinals in the 2nd quarter and would outscore Ell-Saline 8-7 in the quarter. Ell-Saline would still take a 23-16 lead into the locker room.

The Warriors would get as close as 5 in the 2nd half but the Ell-Saline Cardinals would outscore Berean 28-22 in the final 2 frames and coast to a 51-38 victory.

Ell-Saline has not trailed in any game this season and aside from the beginning of the game has never been tied.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by senior Brogan Rowley and junior Kas Kramer who both finished with 12 points. Juniors Reese Krone and Trey Williams would both knock down 10 a piece as the Cardinals had 4 scorers in double figures.

Senior Harrison Giger would lead the scoring for the Warriors as he would knock down 17 points in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 6-0 on the season and 1-0 in HOA league play and will return after winter break at home against Inman and look to stay undefeated. Berean drops to 4-2 on the season and 0-1 in HOA league play and will host Sedgwick after the break.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Kas Kramer & Brogan Rowley (12 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

BEREAN ACADEMY (4-2, 0-1) – 8 – 8 – 10 – 12 / 38

ELL-SALINE (6-0, 1-0) – 16 – 7 – 15 – 13 / 51

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer/Brogan Rowley 12, Reese Krone/Trey Williams 10, Garrison Zerger 4, Jake Tillberg 2, Melvin Lutes 1.

Berean Academy – Harrison Giger 17, Nolan Sweazy 9, Randall Thiessen 7, Emory Kukula 3, Mason Balzer 2.