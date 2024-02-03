Ell-Saline splits with Berean Academy, Boys win thriller in double OT

GIRLS: BEREAN ACADEMY 49, ELL-SALINE 35

Ell-Saline started off well and got two quick buckets from senior Brin Hecker and the Cardinals led 4-0. The lady Warriors would not take long to get going after that as they would lead after the 1st 12-9.

Berean Academy would use a big run in the 2nd quarter and outscore the lady Cardinals 13-2 in the frame. Berean would take a 25-11 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would not be forgotten in the 2nd half though as they would erase the 14-point deficit and get as close as 30-28. The lady Warriors would use a 7-1 run to finish the quarter and took a 37-29 lead in the final quarter.

The lady Cardinal would run out of steam in the 4th as they were outscored 12-6 in final 8 minutes and Berean Academy would win 49-35.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Brin Hecker who would finish the night with game high 18 points which included 4 of 4 from the line.

Berean Academy was led in scoring by senior Flora Morgan who would knock down 17 to lead the Warrior attack. Senior Tara Tucker would add 11 of her own.

Ell-Saline moves to 6-6 on the season and 1-2 in HOA league play and will be back in action on Monday as they travel to Remington to take on Whitewater-Remington. Berean Academy moves to 11-3 on the season and 4-0 in HOA league play and will play Whitewater-Remington on Tuesday night in Remington.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker (18 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Ally Richards

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (6-6)(1-2) – 9 – 2 – 18 – 6 / 35

#9 BEREAN ACADEMY (11-3)(4-0) – 12 – 13 – 12 – 12 / 49

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brin Hecker 18, Ally Richards 8, Taelor Hardesty 6, Bayleigh Schneider 3.

Berean Academy – Flora Morgan 17, Tara Tucker 11, Fionna Morgan 8, Taylor Balzer 5, Avery Wiebe/Baylian Smith/Adrienne Mullins 2, Ellie Beverlin/Abree Ensey 1.

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 44, BEREAN ACADEMY 40

In the night cap it would take 40 minutes and a double overtime thriller to decide a winner. It was the Ell-Saline Cardinals picking up a huge road win 44-40 in 2 OT.

It was back and forth all game as neither team could really build much of a lead. Things were all knotted up at halftime 22-22.

Both teams would score 6 in the 3rd quarter and 8 in the 4th quarter and would end regulation tied at 36.

Berean Academy would use a half-court offense and pass the ball around for nearly 3 minutes of the 4-minute overtime and both teams would score 2 points in the first overtime so they were headed for a 2nd overtime.

With 21 seconds left in the 2nd overtime and the Cardinals down by 2 senior Marshall Johnson would knock down a corner 3 and Ell-Saline would lead 41-40. After a couple timeouts and a Warriors turnover the Cardinals would pull out a 44-40 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Marshall Johnson who would finish the night with game high 18 points.

Senior Devin Busenitz would lead the Warrior attack and finish the evening with 15 points.

Ell-Saline moves to 10-2 on the season and 2-1 in HOA league play and will be back in action on Monday as they travel to Remington to take on Whitewater-Remington. Berean Academy moves to 8-6 on the season and 2-2 in HOA league play and will play Whitewater-Remington on Tuesday night in Remington.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Marshall Johnson (18 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Reese Krone

BOX SCORE

#3 ELL-SALINE (10-2)(2-1) – 10 – 12 – 6 – 8 – 2 – 6 / 44

BEREAN ACADEMY (8-6)(2-2) – 13 – 9 – 6 – 8 – 2 – 2 / 40

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Marshall Johnson 18, Brogan Rowley 9, Kas Kramer 6, Trey Willams 5, Reese Krone 4, Joe Hiechel 2.

Moundridge – Devin Busenitz 15, Harrison Giger/Randall Thiessen 8, Nolan Sweazy 5, Sylas Nord/Mason Balzer 2.