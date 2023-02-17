ELL-SALINE SPLITS AT HOME AGAINST STERLING

In a pair of lopsided games the Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals won 58-40 over Sterling while the boys fell by a similar margin losing 69-52.

GIRLS:

Ell-Saline scored 17 of the first 18 points in the game and cruised to an 18 point win.

Keala Wilson had a huge night for the Cards. The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game was the leading scorer netting 14. The senior also had the H & R Block of the Game. Junior Avery Richards was also a double digit scorer with 11 points. 10 Lady Cards had points in the game.

Sterling was led in scoring by senior Kate Rowland who tallied 12.

Ell-Saline improved to 7-11 on the season while Sterling is now 4-15

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Sterling 1 17 9 13 40

Ell-Saline 13 23 14 8 58

BOYS:

After a slow start for Ell-Saline’s Marshall Johnson with only 3 first half points, the junior lit it up for 22 second half points, but it wasn’t near enough as the Cardinal boys fell to Sterling by 17.

Johnson was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Sophomore Brogan Rowley had 14 points for the Cards and got the H & R Block of the Game. All of Rowley’s points came in the first half as he went down with a knee injury early in the third quarter and was done for the evening.

Sterling got 19 points from junior Carson Gray while fellow junior Issac Briar chipped in 17 points including 5 treys.

Sterling improved to 15-4 on the year. The Cardinals are now 10-8 this year.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Sterling 13 19 12 25 69

Ell-Saline 9 15 12 16 52

Both the Ell-Saline boys and girls will close out the regular season early next week with home games against Rural Vista on Monday and road games at Hutch Trinity on Tuesday..