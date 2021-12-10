ELL-SALINE SPILTS AT SOLOMON

Unlike last Tuesday, there was no 4th quarter drama when the Ell-Saline girls and boys travelled to Solomon Thursday night. Both games were blowouts with the Ell-Saline girls winning the opener 39-11 and the Solomon boys running away in the last stanza to win going away 70-49.

GIRLS:

Despite struggling on offense, Ell-Saline played a strong game on defense and never trailed en route to a 28 point win. The quarterly point totals for Solomon were 1, 4, 2 and 4.

No player for either team cracked double digits with the game’s leading scorer Cardinal sophomore Ally Richards who tallied 8. Three Cardinals chipped in 5 points each: sophomore Brin Hecker, junior Kela Wilson and the team’s leading scorer on the season Raleigh Kramer.

The Gorillas were led in scoring by senior Tyra Thompson who had 4 points.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Ell-Saline 11 7 14 7 39

Solomon 1 4 2 4 11

BOYS:

A very talented Gorilla squad simply wore down Ell-Saline to get a 21 point win in a game in which the Cardinals briefly had the lead as late as midway through the 2nd quarter.

Solomon used a very balanced scoring attack on the way to their straight win of the young season. The game’s leading scorer was senior Dylan Hynes with 22 points most coming from short range. Junior Makaen Hastings got 18, senior Caden Acosta scored 13 and sophomore Spencer Coup had 11.

For the second straight game, Ell-Saline was led in scoring by sophomore Marshall Johnson who had 21 points including three treys. No other Cardinal was in double digits, but freshman Brogan Rowley and sophomore Ryan Duerr were both close with 9 points apiece.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Ell-Saline 15 13 10 11 49

Solomon 20 15 15 20 70

The Cardinals are right back at it Friday as they host Bennington. The Bulldog girls lost to Minneapolis Thursday night 45-27 with the Bulldog boys winning 55-49. The Cardinal girls are 3-0 with the boys at 1-2.