Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 34 °

ELL-SALINE SPILTS AT SOLOMON

Clarke SandersDecember 9, 2021

Unlike last Tuesday, there was no 4th quarter drama when the Ell-Saline girls and boys travelled to Solomon Thursday night.  Both games were blowouts with the Ell-Saline girls winning the opener 39-11 and the Solomon boys running away in the last stanza to win going away 70-49.

GIRLS:

Despite struggling on offense, Ell-Saline played a strong game on defense and never trailed en route to a 28 point win.  The quarterly point totals for Solomon were 1, 4, 2 and 4.

No player for either team cracked double digits with the game’s leading scorer Cardinal sophomore Ally Richards who tallied 8.  Three Cardinals chipped in 5 points each:  sophomore Brin Hecker, junior Kela Wilson and the team’s leading scorer on the season Raleigh Kramer.

The Gorillas were led in scoring by senior Tyra Thompson who had 4 points. 

TEAM                 1         2                   4      FINAL

Ell-Saline        11        7         14        7        39

Solomon          1          4          2        4         11

BOYS:

A very talented Gorilla squad simply wore down Ell-Saline to get a 21 point win in a game in which the Cardinals briefly had the lead as late as midway through the 2nd quarter.  

Solomon used a very balanced scoring attack on the way to their straight win of the young season.  The game’s leading scorer was senior Dylan Hynes with 22 points most coming from short range. Junior Makaen Hastings got 18, senior Caden Acosta scored 13 and sophomore Spencer Coup had 11.

For the second straight game, Ell-Saline was led in scoring by sophomore Marshall Johnson who had 21 points including three treys.  No other Cardinal was in double digits, but freshman Brogan Rowley and sophomore Ryan Duerr were both close with 9 points apiece. 

TEAM                   1           2          3         4          FINAL

Ell-Saline        15          13        10       11         49

Solomon          20        15        15        20        70

The Cardinals are right back at it Friday as they host Bennington.  The Bulldog girls lost to Minneapolis Thursday night 45-27 with the Bulldog boys winning 55-49.  The Cardinal girls are 3-0 with the boys at 1-2.  

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

14 Years Ago: Ice Storm 2007

Do you remember the sound of snapping trees and neighborhoods without power for days as an ice storm...

December 10, 2021 Comments

ELL-SALINE SPILTS AT SOLOMON

Sports News

December 9, 2021

Five Wildcats Recognized by Associa...

Sports News

December 9, 2021

White Rhino Born at Rolling Hills Z...

Top News

December 9, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

14 Years Ago: Ice Storm 2...
December 10, 2021Comments
Two Most Wanted Arrests
December 9, 2021Comments
Altercation Involving Kni...
December 9, 2021Comments
SWAT Team Deployed After ...
December 9, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices