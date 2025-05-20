Ell-Saline Softball Season Ends in Regional Quarterfinal

FINAL:

INMAN 15

ELL-SALINE 0



It was a warm afternoon at Inman High School, where two Class 2A-1A regional quarterfinal softball games were played on Monday.

After Sacred Heart defeated Sylvan-Lucas 7-2 in the first game of the day, Inman welcomed Ell-Saline to see who would advance to the semifinals.

It was the third meeting between Inman and Ell-Saline this season, with El-Saline searching for answers after the first two games from earlier in the season.

In two regular season games, Inman had outscored Ell-Saline 24-2.

Lady Cardinals head coach Kris Bell knew her team had to more aggressive and limit their mistakes in order to have a chance against the 19-1 lady Treutons.

They showed a more aggressive approach from their first at bat of the game. On the second pitch from Inman’s starter Lyla Levin, senior Taylor Hardesty singled up the middle. Unfortunately, it was the only hit Ell-Saline got in the game.

Mistakes came into play as well. Ell-Saline committed three errors which prolonged several innings for starter Callee Bradley.

Bradley finished all four innings and got every out she could in a season where she pitched in 98 of her team’s 111 innings this season.

Inman’s Lyla Levin pitched brilliantly in the middle innings, at one point striking out six consecutive batters. She finished with eight strikeouts in four innings.

At the plate, Inman tallied 15 total hits with more than half going for extra bases.

That offensive barrage was too much for Ell-Saline to overcome as they finished the season with a 6-13 record.