Ell-Saline Softball Draws Six Seed, Minneapolis Baseball Seven at State

Softball

Class 2-1A – Pratt

#1 Jayhawk Linn (22-1) vs #8 Belle Plaine (19-4)

#4 Marion (21-2) vs #5 Burlingame (20-3)

#2 Spearville (22-1) vs #7 St. Mary’s Colgan (19-3)

#3 Mission Valley (22-1) vs #6 Ell-Saline (20-3)

Check back for more information on radio coverage of Ell-Saline softball.

Baseball

Class 3A – Manhattan

#1 Anderson County (20-3) vs #8 Hugoton (15-8)

#4 Frontenac (17-5) vs #5 Hesston (17-5)

#2 Wichita Collegiate (19-4) vs #7 Minneapolis (15-6)

#3 Rock Creek (18-5) vs #6 Bishop Ward (14-5)

Check back for more information on radio coverage of Minneapolis baseball.