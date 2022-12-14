ELL-SALINE LOSES A PAIR AT HOME AGAINST ELLINWOOD

Two stand-out players for Ellinwood, one playing for the girls and one for the boys, proved too much for Ell-Saline on Tuesday night.

GIRLS:

The 4th ranked Ellinwood Eagles came to Brookville Tuesday night and survived a furious 4th quarter comeback by the Cardinals to earn a hard fought 50-49 win.

The story of the game was the play of 5’-5” senior Bella Baker for Ellinwood. Baker scored 23 points to lead all scorers. After netting 15 points in the first half, Ell-Saline held her to just 8 second half points. However she was able to score the game winning field goal in the waning seconds of the game after junior Ally Richards had put the Cardinals on top by one point with under a minute to go.

Senior Brittany Simpson helped the Eagle cause knocking down 11 of 12 free throw attempts in the second half and scored 18 points on the night.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by senior Keala Wilson who was the only Cardinal in double digits with 10. Wilson also had the H & R Block of the Game while Ally Richards with 8 points was the Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Ellinwood 18 11 9 12 50

Ell-Saline 10 13 10 16 49

BOYS:

Eagle senior Britton Dutton dominated the game scoring 40 points including four treys and proved too much for the Cardinals. Nobody else for the Eagles was in double digits.

After a slow first half, Cardinal sophomore Garrison Zerger had a strong 4th quarter to finish with 16 points and was named the Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Freshman sensation Kas Kramer chipped in 12 for Ell-Saline.

Sophomore Brogan Rowley had the H & R Block of the Game.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Ellinwood 13 24 16 12 65

Ell-Saline 7 14 16 14 51