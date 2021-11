The Ell-Saline Cardinals landed three student-athletes on the 1A All-District #3 team.

Taegan Bradley earned two nods, with one at 1st team offense and the other at 2nd team defense. Jonathon Calzada-Villa also received double the recognition with a 1st team offense selection and 2nd team defense. Kayden Goddard also received a 2nd team defense selection at Linebacker.