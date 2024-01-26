Ell-Saline Lady Cards roll past Pretty Prairie 52-29

GIRLS: ELL-SALINE 52, PRETTY PRAIRIE 29

After dropping the first two games of the Eli J. Walter Girls Tournament in Elbing Ell-Saline lady Cardinals would look to bounce back against the Pretty Prairie Lady Bulldogs in the 5th place game. Ell-Saline would use their defense to shut down the lady Bulldogs offense as they would cruise to a 52-29 victory.

It was pretty even in the 1st half as neither team would build a lead any bigger then 4 points and Ell-Saline would take a 22-19 lead into halftime.

Ell-Saline defense was on full display in the 2nd half as they would outscore the lady Bulldogs 30-10 in the half, including a 16-2 3rd quarter.

Junior Taelor Hardesty finished with a game high 14 points and Brin Hecker would add in 11 to lead the Cardinal attack.

The Lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by sophomore Ava White who finished with 11 and was the only Pretty Prairie player in double figures.

Ell-Saline’s Ally Richards and Pretty Prairie’s Joley Harbaugh were both selected to the All-Tournament Team.

Ell-Saline moves to 5-4 with the 5th place finish and looks to finally open up HOA play against Sedgwick on Monday 1/29. Pretty Prairie drops to 6-6 on the season and will play Central Christian School on Tuesday, February 6th.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (14 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker

Box Score

ELL-SALINE (5-4) – 9 – 13 – 16 – 14 / 52

PRETTY PRAIRIE (6-6) – 13 – 6 – 2 – 8 / 29

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 14, Brin Hecker 11, Ally Richards 8, Isabelle Porter 6, Avery Richards 5, Bayleigh Scheider 4, Gabey Norris & Kalei Powell 2

Pretty Prairie – Ava Whie 11, Kayleigh Vogl & Kaylea Robinson 6, Leah Detter & Joley Harbaugh 3.