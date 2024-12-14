Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals fall to Bennington Lady Bulldogs

GIRLS: BENNINGTON 58, ELL-SALINE 30
Bennington would start to pull away just a tad in the 2nd quarter as the lady Bulldogs would outscore the lady Cardinals 13-5 in the frame and Bennington would take a 24-10 lead into the locker room.
Senior Rori Miles led the lady Bulldogs in scoring on the evening with 14 points. Sophomore Brooklyn Clark (13) and Senior Khloe Dossett (10) would also finish in double figures for Bennington.
Ell-Saline drops to 0-4 on the season and will be at home on Tuesday night to host the Ellinwood Eagles and look to stay undefeated. Bennington moves to 3-1 on the year and will return home to take on Lakeside.
CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (1 Points)
H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Jocelyn Taylor
BOX SCORE
Bennington (3-1) – 11 – 13 – 20 – 14 / 58
ELL-SALINE (0-4) – 5 – 5 – 6 –14 / 30
Individual Scoring
Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 14, Paisley Jensen/Isabelle Porter 5, Jocelyn Taylor 4, Kaitlyn Betzner 2
Bennington – Rori Miles 14, Brooklyn Clark 13, Khloe Dossett 10, Gracie Caswell/Jordan Bartlett 6, Sarah Winters 3, Madison Simmons/Erika Koehn/Addyson Gillett 2