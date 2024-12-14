Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals fall to Bennington Lady Bulldogs

GIRLS: BENNINGTON 58, ELL-SALINE 30

Ell-Saline lady Cardinals were still looking for their first win of the season as they would travel to Belleville to finish up the Tri-County Classic Saturday afternoon against the Bennington lady Bulldogs. Ell-Saline would put up a fight throughout the game but it was Bennington cruising to a 58-30 win.

Ell-Saline was able to start off fairly strong and only trailed 11-5 at the end of the 1st quarter.



Bennington would start to pull away just a tad in the 2nd quarter as the lady Bulldogs would outscore the lady Cardinals 13-5 in the frame and Bennington would take a 24-10 lead into the locker room.

Bennington would continue to pile in on in the 3rd as they were able to catch a little fire and would lead 44-16 going into the final stanza.

Senior Taelor Hardesty and the Ell-Saline offense would find some buckets in the 4th quarter but it was a little too late and Bennington would coast to a 58-30 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Senior Taelor Hardesty who would finish the night with 14 points. Hardesty was the only lady Cardinal to reach double figures.



Senior Rori Miles led the lady Bulldogs in scoring on the evening with 14 points. Sophomore Brooklyn Clark (13) and Senior Khloe Dossett (10) would also finish in double figures for Bennington.



Ell-Saline drops to 0-4 on the season and will be at home on Tuesday night to host the Ellinwood Eagles and look to stay undefeated. Bennington moves to 3-1 on the year and will return home to take on Lakeside.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (1 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Jocelyn Taylor

BOX SCORE

Bennington (3-1) – 11 – 13 – 20 – 14 / 58

ELL-SALINE (0-4) – 5 – 5 – 6 –14 / 30

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 14, Paisley Jensen/Isabelle Porter 5, Jocelyn Taylor 4, Kaitlyn Betzner 2

Bennington – Rori Miles 14, Brooklyn Clark 13, Khloe Dossett 10, Gracie Caswell/Jordan Bartlett 6, Sarah Winters 3, Madison Simmons/Erika Koehn/Addyson Gillett 2