Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals drop close one to Central Christian School 50-47

GIRLS: CENTRAL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 50, ELL-SALINE 47

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals were back in action Tuesday night in Elbing for game 2 of the Eli J. Walter Girls basketball tournament against the Central Christian Lady Cougars. The lady Cardinals fought hard from start to finish but ultimately came up on the losing end of a 50-47 ballgame.

The game was pretty even for much of the night as both teams would trade baskets in the first half and the lady Cougars would take a 24-21 lead into the locker room.

In the second half it was more back and forth as both teams would score 26 in the half and Central Christian would walk away with a 3 point win.

Senior Ally Richards would lead the Cardinal attack and finish the night with a game high 16 points. She was the only lady Cardinal to reach double figures.

The Lady Cougars were led in scoring by junior Belle Barnett who finished with 14. Sophomore Jesse Losew would add 13 of her own as the other lady Cougar in double digits.

Ell-Saline drops to 4-4 on the season looks to face Pretty Prairie in the 5th place game on Friday at 4:30pm. Central Christian moves to 9-2 and will play their second pool play game on Thursday vs Sunrise Christian Academy to determine where they will play on Friday.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Ally Richards (16 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty

Box Score

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (9-2) – 10 – 14 – 16 – 10 / 50

ELL-SALINE (4-4) – 11 – 10 – 15 – 11 / 47

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Ally Richards 16, Taelor Hardesty 9, Reygan Schrock 7, Brin Hecker 6, Gabey Norris 3, Avery Richards, Bayleigh Schneider & Isabelle Porter 2.

Central Christian School – Belle Barnett 14, Jesse Losew 13, Avery Kauffman 9, Natalie Jensen, Ava Swanson & Ava Newsome 4, Reese Swanson 2.