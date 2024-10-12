Ell-Saline knocks off Little River in thriller 38-36

It was a nail biter from start to finish Friday night in Little River but it was the Cardinals of Ell-Saline walking away with a 38-36 victory. Both teams came into the matchup having only played till halftime or shortly after it in each of it’s last 3 games. Little River came in with a 5-0 season record and 2-0 record in 8M-1 District 3. Ell-Saline was 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in district 3.

Little River would get off to a quick start scoring on their first play from scrimmage as Redskins quarterback Logan Ranken found Kyler Bergkamp on a 66-yard strike and Little River led 8-0.

Ell-Saline would finally get on the board with 3:25 remaining in the 1st quarter as Kas Kramer would find paydirt from 68-yards out and the Cardinals would tie things up at 8 a piece.

The Cardinals would score the next two touchdowns of the ball game as Reese Krone would punch it in from the 3-yard line and Kas Kramer would add his 2nd rushing touchdown this time running it in from 62-yards away.

The Redskins would not go away easy though as they would tack on another touchdown before halftime as Ranken would add a rushing touchdown for Little River with 2:20 until the half. Ell-Saline would take a 22-16 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would get the 2nd half kick off and march right down the field as Reese Krone would use his big frame to score his second rushing touchdown of the game. This one from the 2-yard line and it gave the Cardinals a 30-16 lead.

Little River would use a 5-yard touchdown run from Kyler Bergkamp and 4-yard touchdown run by Jaron Garrison on back-to-back offensive possessions to tie the game up at 30.

Ell-Saline and Reese Krone would score one more time on the evening as Krone would score his 3rd rushing touchdown and would take a 38-30 lead.

With :28 seconds left in the game the Redskins Logan Ranken would find Logan Schuburt in the back of the end zone and it was 38-36. On the 2-pt try there was a bad snap and Jaron Garrison could not do anything but fall on the football and the 2-pt try was no good.

Chris Norez of Little River would attempt and onside kick but was recovered by Ell-Saline’s Tayton Williams and a kneel down by Reese Krone would end the game with a Cardinal victory 38-36.

Reese Krone would finish the night unofficially 7 of 9 for 64 yards through the air and 17 carries for 118 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. Kas Kramer would finish unofficially with 14 carries for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns and 1 catch for 3 yards. He would also add two interceptions defensively on the night.

With the win the Cardinals move to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in district play and will be back in Brookville next Friday for Senior Night against the Goessel Bluebirds. With the loss Little River falls to 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in district play and will be back at home next week against a tough Central Plains Oilers squad.

Player of the Game: Reese Krone and Kas Kramer

H&R Block of the Game: Melvin Lutes

Box Score

8M-1 #7 Ell-Saline (5-1, 3-0) – 8 – 14 – 8 – 8 / 38

8M-1 #2 Little River (5-1,2-1) – 8 – 8 – 6 – 14 / 36