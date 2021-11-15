Salina, KS

Ell-Saline Implements Temporary Mask Mandate

Todd PittengerNovember 15, 2021

A Saline County school district is implementing a temporary mask mandate leading up to its Thanksgiving break.

COVID cases prompted the USD 307 Ell-Saline Middle and High School to dismiss classes late last week. According to a district schedule, students are back in class beginning Monday of this week, with masks required at the Ell-Saline Middle and High School facility until November 24th.

As per school policy, masks have been optional up to this point. All classes have been on-site with hybrid and remote learning not be available. The Board of Education will review and make final decision on any temporary changes.

Ell-Saline is not the only Salina area school requiring masks. A mask mandate has been in effect for Salina USD 305 Schools since the beginning of the school year.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

