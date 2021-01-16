Salina, KS

Ell-Saline Girls Win Third Straight, Boys Fall to 0-7

Chance LiebauJanuary 16, 2021

Ell-Saline split their matchups with Marion tonight, with the girls winning over the winless Warriors and the boys falling to 0-7.

For the girls, they got out to a slow start, trailing 16-15 at half. They flipped the script in the second half, jumping out on an 11-0 run and led 28-19 at the end of the third. It was all Ell-Saline from then, as they came away with a 36-29 win. Raleigh Kramer led the Cardinals with 14 points. Sadie Bradley was not too far behind with eight points. The girls have a long break until their next game against Minneapolis on January 26th.

For the boys, they got out to a hot start, leading 6-0 early and looking like they could pull off the upset. The Warriors got hot from there, sparking a 14-2 run to end the quarter. Marion led 24-19 at halftime, and they didnâ€™t look back, after that. The Warriors out-paced Ell-Saline 17-3 in the final quarter of play to secure a blowout win. Brandon Mercer led all scorers with 18 on the night, and Carter Underwood led Ell-Saline with 11. The boys now move on to the Canton-Galva tournament next week.

