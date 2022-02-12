ELL-SALINE GIRLS WIN, BOYS LOSE AGAINST SEDGWICK

It was a familiar story for Ell-Saline Friday night with the Girls winning by 28 points, but the Boys losing by 21. It was also Sweetheart Night in Brookville with the Wilson siblings, Kade and Keala, being named the winners.

GIRLS:

Ell-Saline trailed at the end of the first quarter, 9-8, but after that Ell-Saline would outscore Sedgwick 39-10 to get their 13th win of the season. Sedgwick only had 4 points in the second half.

Ell-Saline’s Sadie Bradley led all scorers with 16 points. Fellow senior Raleigh Kramer helped the cause with 10.

Meanwhile, Sedgwick had no players scoring in double figures. Their leading scorer was sophomore Logan Stucky who had 7 on the night. Only 3 total players had points from the floor for Sedgwick.

TEAM – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL

Sedgwick – 9 – 6 – 1 – 3 / 19

Ell-Saline – 8 – 13 – 10 – 16 / 47

BOYS:

The Ell-Saline Boys got off to a great start and led much of the first quarter, but would fall behind by 7 when the first quarter came to an end. After a double digit first quarter, Ell-Saline was held to single digit scoring for the final three stanzas.

The good news for Ell-Saline was since Sedgwick’s Lance Hoffsommer is a senior, the Cardinals will not have to face him again in either basketball or football. Hoffsommer scored over half of his team’s point winding up with 25. Connor Tillman, also a senior, had 14.

Ell-Saline sophomore Marshall Johnson was hot to start the game, knocking down 3 treys in the first quarter, but only had 7 points the rest of the way for a total of 16. Nobody else for Ell-Saline was close to double figures. Freshman Garrison Zerger got a 3-pointer, a deuce and a free throw for 6.

TEAM – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL

Sedgwick – 18 – 14 – 7 – 10 / 49

Ell-Saline – 11 – 5 – 6 – 6 / 28

The Lady Cardinals are now 13-5 and do not play again until a week from tonight when they take on top ranked Sterling. Meanwhile, the Boys fell to 2-16. The Boys have a make-up game on Tuesday against Peabody before joining the Girls in Sterling on Friday.