Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 45 ° | Lo: 41 °

Ell-Saline Girls’ Season Ends at Valley Heights

Morgan LillichFebruary 26, 2018

The Ell-Saline Cardinals laced ’em up for the final time for the 2017-2018 girls’ basketball season, falling on the road to Valley Heights Monday evening 67-43.

Coming in as the eighth-seeded squad in the eight-team Belleville 2A Sub-State field, Ell-Saline (2-19) faced a tall order in tangling with the top-seeded Mustangs.

Valley Heights (16-5) certainly had an axe to grind, with the Cardinals having ended the Mustangs’ state tournament dreams last season.

One year ago, Ell-Saline’s senior-laden 2016-2017 squad had entered Blue Rapids as the five seed, pulling the 54-47 upset win to end fourth-seeded Valley Heights’ season.  Mustang guard Kayla Smith, who put up 25 points in the loss last season, made sure a second upset wasn’t in the cards.

The Valley Heights senior once again hung 25 points on Ell-Saline, earning Salina Ortho Player of the Game honors while leading all scorers on the night.  Fellow senior Shea Manley knocked down five three-point buckets in the first half – four in the second quarter – to help the Mustangs out to a 35-17 halftime advantage.

While Manley was held scoreless in the second half, sophomore Samantha Vermetten picked up where Manley left off.  After a scoreless first half, Vermetten poured in 15 points after intermission.  Valley Heights Freshman Emma Toerber also reached double digits, finishing with ten points in the contest.

Ell-Saline was led by sophomore guard Ashton Travis’s nine points, while freshman guard Reece Ditto tallied seven points.

In her final game on the hardwood representing Ell-Saline, lone Cardinal senior Lexi Kochanowski finished the night with six points, as did sophomore Erin Lange and freshman Lakyn Short.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Coaches Corner 2-24

February 24, 2018 10:25 am

2018 Area Sub-State Brackets

 10:00 am

2018 Area State Wrestling Results

 7:25 am

Ell-Saline falls to Southeast of Saline in Ca...

February 19, 2018 10:37 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Third Quarter Dooms Sacred Heart Gi...

Arnold Schmidtberger and his Sacred Heart girls' team knew that they would have to play one of their...

February 26, 2018 Comments

Ell-Saline Girls’ Season Ends...

Sports News

February 26, 2018

Minneapolis Boys Season Ends In Hea...

Sports News

February 26, 2018

Teen Accused of Junction City Schoo...

Top News

February 26, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Graffiti Art Takes Center...
February 26, 2018Comments
“Good Wife” S...
February 26, 2018Comments
Man Assaulted by Girlfrie...
February 26, 2018Comments
DUI Arrest After Man Driv...
February 26, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO