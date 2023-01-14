ELL-SALINE GIRLS LOSE SQUEAKER, BOYS WIN BIG AT SEDGWICK

In a see-saw battle all game long, the Ell-Saline Cardinals lost at Sedgwick Friday night 37-35. Meanwhile, the boys were in control for most of the game winning 51-36

GIRLS:

In a back and forth affair Friday night, Sedgwick hung on to defeat Ell-Saline by 2 points.

Sedgwick led by 2 after one quarter and by 1 at halftime. At the end of the third quarter, the game was tied.

Sedgewick senior Addie Fitch led all scorers with 12 points with junior Logan Stucky chipping in 10.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by junior Bayleigh Schneider who was the only Cardinal in double digits with 10. Schneider was also the Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Junior Brin Hecker had the H & R Block of the Game.

With the loss, the Cardinal girls are now 3-6 on the season. They will not play all next week and will be back in action for a mid-season tournament starting a week from Monday.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Ell-Saline 7 11 12 5 35

Sedgwwick 9 10 11 7 37

BOYS:

Sophomore Brogan Rowley got Ell-Saline started with a bang when he drove the baseline in the opening seconds and slammed the ball into the hoop. The Cardinals were pretty much in control all the way after that leading by double digits most of the second half.

Rowley, who was co-leading scorer with 13, was both the Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game and, as usual, had the H & R Block of the game. Sophomore Garrison Zerger was also a double digit scorer with 10.

Sedgwick had a pair of players in double digits as well with junior Jackson Scarlett matching Rowley with 13 while senior Christian Brown netted 12.

Ell-Saline is now 6-3 on the year and will play on Monday, Thursday and Friday next week in a mid-season tournament at Canton Galva.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Ell-Saline 17 11 13 10 51

Sedgwick 8 13 7 8 36