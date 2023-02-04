ELL-SALINE GIRLS LOSE BIG; BOYS WIN A THRILLER

The #2 ranked Berean Academy Lady Warriors came to Brookville Friday night and lived up to their billing wiping out the Lady Cardinals, 66-29. Meanwhile, the Cardinal boys led most of the evening, at one point up 14, but had to hold on at the end for a 47-44 win.

GIRLS:

After one quarter of play, Ell-Saline was hanging with one of the top rated teams in the state only trailing Berean Academy 10-8. After that, it was all Lady Warriors. Berean Academy out-scored Ell-Saline the rest of the way 56 to 21. The 4th quarter was played with a continuous clock.

Lady Warrior sophomore Tayton Smith poured in 26 points all in the first half for high point honors. Senior Lillie Veer was the only other Lady Warrior in double digits with 11, but Berean Academy got points out of 8 other players.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by junior Brin Hecker who was the only Cardinal in double digits with 12. Hecker was also the Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game with senior Keala Wilson getting the H & R Block of the Game.

With the win, Berean Academy improved their season record to 15-1 while the Cardinals are now 4-10

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Berean Acad. 10 14 30 12 66

Ell-Saline 8 3 13 5 29

BOYS:

Ell-Saline led almost the entire game, but late Berean Academy rallied from 14 points down midway through the second half to take a brief 1 point lead. The Cardinals would rally to re-gain the lead in the closing moments and then got 2 clutch free throws from junior Marshall Johnson to go up 3 with less than 20 seconds to go. The Cardinals would play great defense down the stretch limiting the Warriors to a desperation 3-point attempt as time expired.

Johnson was named the Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game with his game high 16 points and end of game heroics. He also had the H & R Block of the game. Sophomore Garrison Zerger chipped in 11 for Ell-Saline.

Berean Academy was led in scoring by senior Creighton Kukla with 11. Sophomore Randall Thiessen was the only other double digit scorer with 10

The Cardinals are now 9-5 on the season while the Warriors fell to 5-10 for the year.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Berean Acad. 7 11 18 8 44

Ell-Saline 15 11 10 11 47

Next up for both the Ell-Saline boys and girls, a Tuesday road trip to Inman.