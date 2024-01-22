Ell-Saline Girls fall to Sunrise Christian to open 57th Annual Eli J. Walter Girls Tournament

GIRLS: SUNRISE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 59, ELL-SALINE 31

Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals were back in action for the first time since December 14th Monday night as they would travel to Elbing to open up the 57th Annual Eli J. Walter Girls Basketball Tournament taking on the Sunrise Christian Academy Lady Buffaloes.

Ell-Saline would stand toe-to-toe with the lady Buffaloes for most of the first half as the Cardinals would use their shut down defense to make Sunrise Christian really work for open looks. The lady Buffaloes would lead 27-22 going into the locker room.

Unfortunately for the lady Cardinals the baskets had lids on them after halftime as they were outscored 32-9 in the second half and Sunrise Christian would win the game 59-31.

Senior Brin Hecker would lead the Cardinal attack and finish the night with 9 points.

The Lady Buffaloes were led in scoring by sophomore Marija Sikic with a game high 27 points. Juniors Nela Charynek and Sandra Hracka would both add 12 apiece as the other lady Buffaloes in double digits.

Ell-Saline drops to 4-3 on the season and will play Central Christian School on Tuesday night at 7:00pm in game 2 of pool play. Sunrise Christian moves to 14-3 on the season and will play their game 2 of pool play on Thursday as they will take on Central Christian School at 7:00pm.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker (9 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Avery Richards

Box Score

ELL-SALINE (4-3) – 12 – 10 – 3 – 6 / 31

SUNRISE CHRISTIAN ACADAMY (14-3) – 14 – 13 – 21 – 11 / 59

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brin Hecker 9, Avery Richards 7, Ally Richards, Bayleigh Schneider & Taelor Hardesty 4, Isabelle Porter 3.

Sunrise Christian Academy – Marija Sikic 27, Nela Charynek & Sandra Hracka 12, Annika Moore 6, Kori Gable 2.