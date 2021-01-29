Salina, KS

Ell-Saline Girls Fall in OT to Kingman

Jerry JonesJanuary 29, 2021

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals dropped their fourth game in a row Thursday night in their first overtime game of the season, losing to the Kingman Lady Eagles 41-39 at the 54th Annual Berean Academy girls Tournament for 2021.

It was a night when the shots would not drop early in the game for the Lady Cardinals, falling behind by 10 twice in the first half.  Kingman would hit some big shots in the first quarter with a pair of 3’s to lead 13-7 after one.

In the 2nd quarter the Lady Eagles would pound the ball inside to senior Payton Walters, as she would score all of her 10 points in the first half, to lead Kingman to a 24-15 advantage at halftime.  The Lady Cardinals closed the gap in the third quarter with junior Sadie Bradley hitting some big shots off the bench and playing some tough defense garnering a couple of blocks to help stop the Kingman scoring attack, as Ell-Saline would close the deficit by one with the Lady Eagles still owning a 32-24 lead after three.

In the fourth quarter the Lady Cardinals kicked the defense up another notch creating a rash of turnovers on Kingman, plus hitting some big shots and limiting the Lady Eagles to just free throws and clawing their way back to a 37-37 tie at the end of regulation.  In the overtime period, it was cold shooting again that would limit Ell-Saline, as the Lady Eagles would out score them 4-2 and collect the win 41-39.

The Lady Cardinals did have two players, junior Raleigh Kramer and senior Bryanna Rowley with 10 each and sophomore Keala Wilson chipped in 5.

In the final game of the Berean Academy Tournament, the Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals will face Wichita Home School on Saturday.  Catch all the action starting with the 1:15 pre-game show and tip off at 1:30 on FM 104.9.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

