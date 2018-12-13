Ell-Saline Girls Fall At Home to Belle Plaine

It was a slow game for the Lady Cards tonight, and the end was not worth the wait.

Ell-Saline went into this match-up in need of a win, and with a record of 1-4, Belle Plaine looked prime to be beaten. Unfortunately, tonight was not the night.

The game started slow, with 23 team fouls in the first half. Belle Plaine lead after the first quarter without making a field goal. All free throws for the Dragons in the first quarter in route to a 7-5 first quarter lead. It was more of the same in the second quarter, with another 4 minutes passing before the first 2 point shot fell for the Dragons. Ell-Saline couldn’t keep up, and the first half score ended at 22-13.

In the second half, the lead for Belle-Plaine expanded. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 40-20, Ell-Saline continuing to trail. In the fourth quarter, the girls made a bit of a comback but it was far too little too late. Final score 47-30.

Stat of the night: Belle Plaine attempted 48 free throws, and scored a total of 47 points.