Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 30 ° | Lo: 26 °

Ell-Saline Girls Fall At Home to Belle Plaine

Ben HaddenDecember 13, 2018

It was a slow game for the Lady Cards tonight, and the end was not worth the wait.

Ell-Saline went into this match-up in need of a win, and with a record of 1-4, Belle Plaine looked prime to be beaten. Unfortunately, tonight was not the night.

The game started slow, with 23 team fouls in the first half. Belle Plaine lead after the first quarter without making a field goal. All free throws for the Dragons in the first quarter in route to a 7-5 first quarter lead. It was more of the same in the second quarter, with another 4 minutes passing before the first 2 point shot fell for the Dragons. Ell-Saline couldn’t keep up, and the first half score ended at 22-13.

In the second half, the lead for Belle-Plaine expanded. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 40-20, Ell-Saline continuing to trail. In the fourth quarter, the girls made a bit of a comback but it was far too little too late. Final score 47-30.

Stat of the night: Belle Plaine attempted 48 free throws, and scored a total of 47 points.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

HS BB Coaches Corner – 12-8

December 8, 2018 9:40 am

Minneapolis at Ell Saline for Men’s and...

December 7, 2018 2:19 pm

HS BB Coaches Corner – 12-1

December 1, 2018 10:52 am

Ell-Saline Falls to Plainville in Final Secon...

November 2, 2018 11:41 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Chargers Rally to Stun Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Los Angeles Chargers, 29-28, at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday nig...

December 13, 2018 Comments

Ell-Saline Girls Fall At Home to Be...

Sports News

December 13, 2018

Salina Grad Pilots Historic Space M...

Top News

December 13, 2018

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

December 13, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Numerous Bomb Threats in ...
December 13, 2018Comments
Salina Man Hurt in Motorc...
December 13, 2018Comments
McConnell Prepares for Ne...
December 13, 2018Comments
Smoky Hills Public TV Rec...
December 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH