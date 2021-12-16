ELL-SALINE GIRLS CAP OFF AN UNDEFEATED DECEMBER

The Ell-Saline Cardinal girls travelled to Wichita Thursday and came home with

their sixth straight win of the season topping a pesky Independent squad 47-38.

Ell-Saline never trailed in the game and at one point led by 16 before winning by 9.

After the Cardinals got that big lead late in the third quarter, the Panthers pulled

within 11, but sophomore Bayleigh Schneider nailed a 3-pointer as time expired at

the end of the stanza that all but put the game out of reach.

The leading scorer in the game was Ell-Saline senior Raleigh Kramer who got 9 of

her 13 points from beyond the arc. Schneider had 10 points and she also had three

treys. Senior Keala Wilson had her biggest offensive output on the year and she

had 10 points as well.

The Cardinals did not allow a double digit scorer for the Panthers, but freshman

Alexi Shadid got close with 9. Independent’s Dana Imankulova, a junior, tallied 8.

TEAM 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL

ELL-SALINE 10 – 11 – 14 – 12 / 47

WICHITA INDEPENDENT 5 – 7 – 9 – 17 / 38