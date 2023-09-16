Ell-Saline gets big win over Little River, 24-14

Ell-Saline would return home this week and take on the #5 team in Class 8-man Division I Little River and it was the Cardinals that would pull out the impressive victory in front of their home crowd. After Ryder Dent scored 3 times against Hanover last week it was Joe Heichel’s turn to show off his big play ability.

The game started of slowly with the rain falling and cooler temperatures. After back to back fumbles by both teams the 1st quarter was scoreless.

Little River would strike first as they would use a 7-play 55 yard drive capped off by a 7 yard touchdown run by senior Carter Stansbury and the Redskins would lead 6-0.

Ell-Saline would need just one play after the kickoff for senior Joe Heichel to find the endzone for the Cardinals. He would scamper in from 55 yards out and the Cardinals would notch things up at 6 a piece.

The Cardinals would score one more time before halftime. This time through the air as senior Marshall Johnson would find Joe Heichel for 28 yards as Heichel would record his second touchdown of the ball game. Ell-Saline would lead 12-6 as teams would go into the locker room.

Both teams were held out of the endzone in the 3rd quarter as the rain began to fall a little harder. Ell-Saline would however get back-to-back interceptions in the 2nd half that would lead to points on both possessions.

Ell-Saline would score on the first play of the 4th quarter as Marshall Johnson would use a QB sneak to find paydirt and the Cardinals would lead 18-6.

After the 2nd interception the Cardinals would use a 9-play 34 yard drive to find the endzone one more time in the matchup. Joe Heichel would record his 3rd touchdown of the game as he went in untouched from 5 yards out.

The Redskins would score one last time on the last play of the game as senior Andrew Smith would run straight up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown run. Little River would get the 2 point conversion but would fall short and Ell-Saline would win 24-14.

With the win Ell-Saline to 2-1 on the season and will start district play next week as they travel to Bennington to take on the Bulldogs.

#5 Little River falls to 2-1 with the loss and will start district play next week with a home game against Solomon.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Joe Heichel

H&R Block of the Game: Collin Dent

Box Score

Ell-Saline – 0 – 12 – 0 – 12 / 24

Hanover – 6 – 0 – 0 – 8 / 14