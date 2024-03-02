Ell-Saline falls to Moundridge in Sub-State Championship

BOYS: MOUNDRIDGE 47, ELL-SALINE 25

It was substate championship Saturday in Marion and the #2 seeded Ell-Saline Cardinals were trying to punch their ticket to the 2A State Tournament in Dodge City next week. The Cardinals would meet the #1 seeded Moundridge Wildcats for the third time this season. The Wildcats proved to be too much for the Cardinals as they would win 47-25.

Ell-Saline would struggle to make shots in the 1st half as they would trail by 28-10 going into the locker room.

The woes for the Cardinals would continue in the 3rd quarter as they were only able to get 2 points in the quarter. Moundridge would take a 37-12 lead into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline would win the 4th quarter 13-10 but it was a little to late as the Wildcats would punch their ticket to state with a 47-25 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by junior Garrison Zerger who would finish the night with 6 points.

Moundridge was led in scoring by senior Kreighton Kanitz who would knock down a game high 18 to lead the Wildcat attack. Junior Henry Hecox would add 16 of his own.

Ell-Saline finishes the season with an 18-5 overall record. Ell-Saline says goodbye to 2 seniors Marshall Johnson and Joe Hiechel and Manager Carson Fourd. Moundridge moves to 20-3 on the season and will travel to Dodge City next week for the 2A State Basketball Tournament.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Garrison Zerger (6 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

#2 ELL-SALINE (18-5) – 5 – 5 – 2 – 13 / 25

#1 MOUNDRIDGE (20-3) – 12 – 14 – 9 – 10 / 47

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Garrison Zerger 6, Joe Hiechel 5, Kas Kramer 4, Brogan Rowley/Marshall Johnson 3, Reese Krone/Tayton Williams 2.

Moundridge – Kreighton Kanitz 18, Henry Hecox 16, Bear Moddelmog 7, Kaizer Kanitz 4, Zach Dixon 2.