Salina, KS

Now: 26 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 26 ° | Lo: 24 °

Ell-Saline Falls to Independent

Justin DeanDecember 15, 2018

In the annual Heart of America vs. Central Plains League challenge it was the home team Wichita Independent Panthers defeating the visiting Ell-Saline Cardinals by a final score of 69-52.

The Panthers scored the first seven points of the contest before a Treyton Peterson jumper would get the Cardinals on the scoreboard. A 9-4 Ell-Saline run would get them within four points at the end of the first period, trailing 15-11. A 4-0 Cardinal run would tie things up at 15 all with 6:50 to go before the half, Independent would counter with a 7-0 run of their own, retaking the lead 22-17 with 4:40 to go in the quarter. An 8-2 run over the next three minutes gave the Cardinals their first lead of the match-up at 25-24 with one minute to go before the break, but that lead was short lived as Independent took a 29-27 advantage with them to the locker room.

A 7-2 run to begin the third quarter saw the Panthers extend their lead and never look back. Off a mid quarter 10-4 run they would take their largest lead of the contest at 46-33. Ell-Saline would continue to battle, but never quite get over the hump, with Independent winning the inter-league challenge.

Senior Ceddie Payne led the Panthers attack with 15 points, while front court teammate Kobey Fields chipped in 13 points and 8 rebounds. Treyton Peterson of Ell-Saline led all scorers with 20 points while Pat Giersch had a season high 13 points.

The Cardinals wrap up the 2018 portion of their schedule with a Heart of America league showdown on Tuesday at home versus Bennington.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Ell-Saline Girls Fall At Home to Belle Plaine

December 13, 2018 10:55 pm

HS BB Coaches Corner – 12-8

December 8, 2018 9:40 am

Minneapolis at Ell Saline for Men’s and...

December 7, 2018 2:19 pm

HS BB Coaches Corner – 12-1

December 1, 2018 10:52 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

Central Blows by South

Salina Central boys basketball coach Doug Finch sent a message to his squad, pleading for more effor...

December 15, 2018 Comments

Ell-Saline Falls to Independent

Sports News

December 15, 2018

Sacred Heart Sweeps Minneapolis

Sports News

December 14, 2018

Smoky Valley splits with Halstead

Sports News

December 14, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Over $7,600 in Jewelry St...
December 14, 2018Comments
Bitcoin Bomber Threatens ...
December 14, 2018Comments
Sixth Most Wanted Arrest
December 14, 2018Comments
Gov.-Elect Kelly Will Not...
December 14, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH