Ell-Saline Falls In Sub-State Quarterfinals at Inman

Morgan LillichFebruary 25, 2019

The Ell-Saline Cardinal varsity basketball squads had their seasons ended Tuesday evening by the Inman Teutons in a pair of 1 vs. 8 matchups in sub-state quarterfinal-round play.

In the girls’ battle, the Cardinal defense kept Ell-Saline in the hunt early on, surrendering just 18 first-half points.  The offense was never able to find its rhythm however, and the Teutons took an 18-6 lead in the locker room.  In the second half, it was all Inman as the Teutons outscored the Cardinals 23-5 in the second half on their way to a 41-11 win.

Ten Teutons cracked the scoring column in the Inman (17-3) victory, with junior Rachel Harman leading the way with ten points.

Freshman Raleigh Kramer and sophomore Brynna Rowley were the only Ell-Saline (0-20) players to score for the Cardinals, finishing with six and five points, respectively.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Ell-Saline    3    3    5    0  –  11

Inman       12    6   10   13 –  41

In the nightcap, the Teutons received 14 first-half points from 6’8″ senior standout Mason Thiessen, helping Inman out to a 33-14 halftime advantage.  In the second half, senior Jaxon Eddy took over, scoring eight points in the third quarter in a 63-30 Teuton victory.

Thiessen led all scorers on the night with 18 points in the Inman (18-2) win.  Senior Payton Froese added 13 points, while Eddy finished with ten.

Ell-Saline (3-18) received a 15-point effort from sophomore Treyton Peterson in the loss.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Ell-Saline    5    9   13    3  –  30

Inman        15  18   24   6  –  63

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

