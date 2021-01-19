Salina, KS

Now: 25 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 59 ° | Lo: 24 °

Ell-Saline Falls in First Round at Canton-Galva

Chance LiebauJanuary 19, 2021

It was a tough night for the Ell-Saline Cardinals on the defensive end of the court, as they fell to a talented and experienced Canton-Galva squad by a score of 75-48 in the first round of the 47th Annual Canton-Galva Boys Basketball Tournament.

It was 733 days ago when the Cardinals picked up their last win, a victory over Canton-Galva in this tournament, but they could not spark the upset against a very physical Eagles squad. Ell-Saline hung in there with the tourney hosts, trailing just 23-14 after a quarter while doing damage against the Eagles’ second unit. When the Canton-Galva starters returned in the second quarter, the Eagles went on their run. The lead grew to 41-19 going into halftime and the Cardinals never got back to within 15 for the rest of the night, falling to 0-8 on the season. Head coach Marty Wendel experimented with a 1-3-1 zone in the fourth quarter, which gave Canton-Galva trouble. It will be interesting to see if Ell-Saline uses the zone down the stretch.

For Ell-Saline, they got a great night from their bench unit. While Hunter Steinbrook totalled a season-high thirteen points, Joe Heichel and Ryan Duerr both scored eight points off the bench, and Marshall Johnson also added five. For Canton-Galva, their all-WSL duo of Tyson Struber and Brayden Collins both scored 19 points.

Ell-Saline will take the court again in Canton-Galva against Bennington. The Cardinals fell to Bennington earlier in the season 26-48. The game will be broadcast on FM104.9

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner – 1/16

January 16, 2021 9:25 am

Ell-Saline Girls Win Third Straight, Boys Fal...

 8:33 am

2021 Mid-season Tournament Brackets

January 13, 2021 1:34 pm

Lady Cardinals Top ’19-20 Win Total wit...

January 12, 2021 11:44 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Minneapolis Comes From Behind, Tops...

The Minneapolis Lady Lions avenged an early season loss with a 44-42 win over Ell-Saline on Tuesday ...

January 19, 2021 Comments

Ell-Saline Falls in First Round at ...

Sports News

January 19, 2021

Turnovers Costly in 76-50 Loss at O...

Sports News

January 19, 2021

Smoky Valley Drops Opening Round Ga...

Sports News

January 19, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Saline County Livesto...
January 19, 2021Comments
Property Stolen From a Sa...
January 19, 2021Comments
4 From Fla. Arrested on D...
January 19, 2021Comments
Gas Prices Increase
January 19, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices