Ell-Saline earns clean sweep of Solomon

The El Saline Cardinals get a sweep on their home court against the visiting team the Solomon Gorillas on Meridian Meidas game of the week.

Girls Game

Cardinals Win 59-13

El Saline had no problems scoring the ball Friday night against the Gorillas as they got off to a quick 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. It was a full court press the entire first half that helped the Cardinals build this early lead. By halftime it was a 35-8 lead for Ell Saline as they dominated in every aspect of the game. Bayleigh Schneider had 12 points and Keala Wilson with 13. The second half was much of the same story as Brin Hecker got in on the action scoring 9 points in the 3rd quarter alone as she became the third Cardinal player with double digit points. The Gorilas didn’t have much going for them in this one as they fell 59-13 on the road against the Cardinals. The Cardinals improve to 2-1 on the season after a very impressive victory in front of their home crowd.

Tonights Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game- Bayleigh Schneider with 18 points

H&R Block of the Game- Brin Hecker

El Saline 17/18/15/9

Solomon 6/2/4/1

Guys Game

Cardinals win 63-35

The boys came into this game 2-0 on the young season after a victory against Minneapolis Tuesday night. They looked to keep the momentum going against a 1-1 Gorillas team. The first quarter was a wild one as Garrison Zerger hit three threes in the first quarter alone and was a big part in the 8-0 run that ended the first quarter scoring six of those points. It was 23-7 in favor of the Cardinals at the end of one and the second quarter was much of the same. Rowely got in on the action with some threes of his own as the Cardinals took a commanding 39-16 lead at the half. Brogan Rowley and Garrison Zerger lead the way each with 11 points. For the Gorillas it was Spencer Coup with 5 points. The second half the Gorillas got off to a promising start Carlos Duran dropped 5 in the first few minutes of the third quarter alone and Spencer Krause blocked one off the backboard. It seemed like the Gorillas might be finding a way back in this game but that hole closed quickly as Marshall Johnson got hot, dropping 8 in the third. As we headed into the 4th it was a 49-27 lead for the Cardinals and the 4th quarter was no different. As the 4th quarter lead grew bigger for Ell Saline we got to see some young talent off the bech for the Cardinals that included Lucas Correa, Collin Dent, and Trey Williams, all freshman. The final in this one was 63-35 in favor of the home team as Ell Saline improved to 3-0 on the young season.

Tonights Nex Tech Wireless Player of the Game- Garrison Zeger 11 points

H&R Block of the Game- Spencer Krause (Solomon)