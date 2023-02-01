Ell-Saline drops two in Moundridge

With mid-season tournaments finished up last week the Ell-Saline Cardinals would travel to Moundridge to take on the Wildcats. The Cardinals would battle but ultimately come up short on the road.

GIRLS: Moundridge 57, Ell-Saline 44

Both teams would get off to quick starts to begin the game and the lady Wildcats would lead after the 1st quarter 24-16.

Cold shooting from the field and the free throw line for the lady Cardinals in the 2nd quarter would lead to a 36-21 advantage for Moundridge going into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would continue their struggle in the 3rd quarter and would were down 19 points going into the final stanza.

The lady Cardinals would outscore Moundridge in the 4th quarter 16-10 but would not score enough to mount the comeback. The final score was 57-44.

Ell-Saline would only have one girl finish in double digits in the matchup. Brin Hecker would finish with a game high 24 point in the loss.

Addyson Patrick would lead the lady Wildcats in scoring with 19.Kindal Elmore (14) and Macy Kuminkow (11) would also finish in double digits in the game.

Ell-Saline drops to 4-8 on the season with the loss.

Box Score

Ell-Saline – 16 – 5 – 7 – 16 / 44

Moundridge – 24 – 12 – 11 – 10 / 57

BOYS: Moundridge 62, Ell-Saline 48

Moundridge would lead from start to finish in the ballgame but Ell-Saline would fight hard but ultimately come up short.

Moundridge would lead after the 1st quarter 15-10.

Ell-Saline would battle back in the 2nd quarter at one point bring the game within 2 points. Henry Hecox of Moundridge would hit a 3 with less then a minute to go in the quarter and the Wildcats would lead at halftime 27-22.

Moundridge would pile it on in the 3rd and outscore Ell-Saline 18-11 to take a 45-33 lead into the final quarter.

The Wildcats would outscore the Cardinals in the 4th 17-15 and would cruise to 62-48 win.

Brogan Rowley would the Cardinals with 18 points in the matchup. Also scoring in double digits was Marshall Johnson adding in 12 of his own.

Moundridge would have 4 players finish in double figures including a game high from Logan Churchill with 19. Other double digit scorers includes Landon Kaufman (17), Henry Hecox (14) and Barrett Maddelmog (10).

Ell-Saline would 8-5 on the season with the loss in the contest.

Box Score

Ell-Saline – 10 – 12 – 11 – 15 / 48

Moundridge – 15 – 12 – 18 – 17 / 62

Ell-Saline will be back at home on Friday against Berean Academy.