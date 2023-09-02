Ell-Saline drops season opener to Moundridge, 32-6

Ell-Saline would open up its season Friday night in Brookville playing host to the Moundridge Wildcats. It is not quite what the Cardinals had in mind and would fall in defeat 32-6. The Cardinals would struggle offensively including 4 fumbles in the game.

Moundridge would strike first with a 20-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Paul Grill.

After back to back fumbles by the Cardinals the WIldcats got the ball at the Ell-Saline 6 yard line. Two plays later junior quarterback Henry Hecox would scamper in from 5 yards out and Moundridge would lead 14-0.

Moundridge would score one more time in the first quarter, this time on a 36-yard strike from Henry Hecox to junior tight end Bear Moddelmog.

It was back and forth for most of the 2nd quarter. The Wildcats would find the endzone once again with 4:33 left to go in the first half as Hecox would find Moddelmog again this time from 11 yards out.

The Cardinals would answer with a long drive of their own with some great runs by senior running back Ryder Dent. Senior quarterback Marshall Johnson would ultimately find the endzone from 1 yard out to get Ell-Saline on the board.

With .03 seconds left in the first half Moundridge would find paydirt again but the play was called back on offsetting personal fouls. That would lead to and untimed down and Henry Hecox found Bear Moddelmog for a third time of the game for a 24-yard touchdown. Moundridge would take a 32-6 lead into the locker room.

The second was more back and forth and both teams were kept out of the endzone and Moundridge would win on the road 32-6.

Ell-Saline drops to 0-1 and will look to get in the win column next Friday as they travel to Hanover to take on the Hanover Wildcats.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ryder Dent

H&R BLOCK OF THE GAME

Reese Krone

Box Score

Moundridge – 20 – 12 – 0 – 0 / 32

Ell-Saline – 0 – 6 – 0 – 0 / 6