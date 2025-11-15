Ell-Saline Drops Close One 46-44 to Lincoln to End Season

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were looking to advance to the 8M-1 substate semifinal game for the 2nd time in 3 years as they would welcome the Lincoln Leopards to Brookville for a quarterfinal matchup Friday night. Ell-Saline came into the night with a 9-1 record and coming off a 58-6 whooping of the Madison Bulldogs last week. Lincoln came in 9-1 and won their first playoff game two ago against Solomon in school history. The Leopards would use a big 2nd half as they would pull out a 2 point win 46-44.

Ell-Saline would get on the board first with 4:54 left in the 1st quarter as senior quarterback Reese Krone would plunge it in from 1 yard line and the Cardinals would lead 6-0.

Lincoln would score the next two touchdowns of the game and take a 12-6 lead. The first coming from the legs of junior quarterback Jeremiah Miller on a 5 yard run and the second coming from Miller’s arm as he found his brother Xavier Miller on a 44 bomb and the Leopards had their first lead of the game.

The Cardinals would answer with a long pass of their own as Krone would find senior wide receiver Collin Dent wide open on a 34 yard pitch and catch that knotted things up a 12.

The Leopards would not go away though as Jeremiah Miller would find junior wide receiver Ben Bell on a 14 yard catch and Bell would find the endzone and Lincoln would take the lead 18-12.

Ell-Saline would look to take some momentum as they would score the final two touchdowns of the half. First Reese Krone would find senior running back Kas Kramer on 42 yard touchdown pass and then Krone would score his second rushing touchdown of the game and the Cardinals took a 28-18 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals would get the ball to start the second half and they would quickly go 3 and out and that seemed to be the turning point of the game. Lincoln’s Jeremiah Miller would use his speed and athleticism to score a pair of 3 yard touchdown runs and the Leopards were back in front 32-28.

Ell-Saline would fumble the ball on their next offensive possession and give it back to the Leopards. But the very first play for the Lincoln the Cardinals defensive end Reese Krone would intercept Miller and rumble in from 30 yards out to put Ell-Saline back on top 36-32.

Lincoln was not going to be denied though as they would score the next two touchdowns of the game and the Leopards took a 46-36 lead.

Ell-Saline would not go away as Reese Krone would throw his 3rd touchdown pass of the night to Trey Williams from 25 yards out to bring the Cardinals within two 46-44.

After a failed onside kick by Ell-Saline the Leopards were able to run out the clock and escape with a two point win.

Ell-Saline finishes the season with a 9-2 record. Lincoln moves to 10-1 on the season and will take on Sylvan-Lucas next week in the substate semifinals.

City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game: Reese Krone

Radio Rebroadcast