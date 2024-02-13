Ell-Saline drops both to Bennington on the road

GIRLS: BENNINGTON 43, ELL-SALINE 42

Ell-Saline was back in action Tuesday night as they would travel to Bennington to take on the Bulldogs. Ell-Saline would battle but it was ultimately a sweep for Bennington for the second time this season.

The lady Cardinals would race out to a 4-0 lead but Bennington would answer right back and would lead 10-6 after the 1st quarter.

It was back-and-forth in the 2nd quarter as both teams would trade buckets and both score 13 points in the frame. Bennington would take a 23-19 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would come alive in the 3rd quarter as they would outscore the lady Bulldogs 12-8. Things were all tied up at 31 heading into the final stanza.

Bennington would score the first 5 points the 4th quarter and Ell-Saline would try to claw back but come up short in the end 43-42.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Brin Hecker who would finish with 13 points in the matchup.

The lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by junior Rori Miles who would drop 14 points which was good enough for a game high.

Ell-Saline drops to 7-9 on the season and 2-5 in HOA league play. They will be back at home on Thursday night as they take on the lady Saints of Wichita Classical. Bennington moves to 11-6 and 5-2 in HOA league play and will travel to Ellsworth to take on the lady Bearcats on Friday.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brin Hecker (13 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Ally Richards

Box Score

ELL-SALINE (7-9)(2-5) – 6 – 13 – 12 – 11 / 42

BENNINGTON (2-2) – 10 – 13 – 8 – 12 / 43

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brin Hecker 13, Bayleigh Schneider 9, Taelor Hardesty 8, Ally & Avery Richards 5, Isabelle Porter 2.

Bennington – Rori Miles 14, Talyn Jilka/Ava Lawson/Jordan Bartlett 6, Khloe Dossett 5, Madison Simmons 4, Taleigh Watson 2.

BOYS: BENNINGTON 48, ELL-SALINE 41

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals were looking to avenge a 2-point loss to Bennington back in December. The Bulldogs were just too much as they pulled away in the final minute to go onto win 48-41.

Ell-Saline would get a 3-pointer from junior Brogan Rowley to start the game and looked as if the Cardinals would have a hot shooting night. The Cardinals would outscore the Bulldogs in the 1st and lead 15-13 after one.

Bennington would slow down the tempo in the 2nd quarter and Ell-Saline would struggle to find shots. Bennington would outscore the Cardinals 12-5 in the quarter and take a 25-20 lead into the locker room.

The 3rd quarter was low scoring for both teams as Bennington would outscore Ell-Saline 8-6 and took a 33-26 lead into the final frame,

Ell-Saline would fight back in the 4th as they would close the lead to 2 points and had possession of the ball. A rushed 3-point shot by the Cardinals that didn’t fall was rebounded by Bennington and it was time to foul. Bennington would knock down 7 out 8 frees throws in the final minute and would go onto win 48-41.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by Brogan Rowley who finished the night with a game high 18 points. Sophomore Kas Kramer would add in 12 of his own as the other Cardinals in double figures.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by senior Talan Pickering who would drop 16 points in the game. Senior Eli Lawson would also reach double digits with 11.

Ell-Saline drops to 13-3 on the season and 5-2 in HOA league play. They will be back at home on Thursday night as they take on the Saints of Wichita Classical. Bennington moves to 14-3 and 6-1 in HOA league play and will travel to Ellsworth to take on the Bearcats on Friday.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (18 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Trey Williams

Box Score

#5 ELL-SALINE (13-3)(5-2) – 15 – 5 – 6 – 15 / 41

#6 BENNINGTON (14-3)(6-1) – 13 – 12 – 8 – 15 / 48

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 18, Kas Kramer 12, Marshall Johnson 5, Reese Krone 4, Trey Williams 2.

Bennington – Talan Pickering 16, Eli Lawson 11, Mister Smith 8, Isaiah Garrett 7, Payge Rodenbeek 6.