Ell-Saline drops both to Bennington in final games of the Tri-County Classic

GIRLS: BENNINGTON 44, ELL-SALINE 39

The Ell-Saline Cardinals would travel back to Solomon on Saturday to finish up the Tri-County Classic against Bennington. Both games were close but the Bennington Bulldogs would complete the sweep after two tough games.

The lady Cardinals would come out with a full head of steam in the 1st quarter and take it right to Bennington. Ell-Saline would out score the lady Bulldogs 13-5 in the opening frame.

Bennington would answer the bell in the 2nd quarter and out score the lady Cardinals 13-0 and the lady Bulldogs would take a 18-13 lead into the locker room.

After halftime the lady Cardinals would get things going again and battle back to lead after the 3rd quarter 31-30.

Bennington would begin to pull away in the 4th quarter as the lady Cardinals seen it slipping away. The lady Cardinals would make it close but ultimately lose a close one 44-39.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Avery Richards who would finish with 9 points in the matchup.

The lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by sophomore Tayleigh Watson who would drop 19 points which was good enough for a game high.

Ell-Saline drops to 2-2 on the season and will travel to Ellinwood next Tuesday to take on the Ellinwood Eagles. Bennington drops to 2-2 and will be back at home next Tuesday to take on Lakeside-Downs.

NOTE: The final day of the Tri-County Classic has been held at Kansas Wesleyan University over the last several seasons, but that is not the case this year, as Kansas Wesleyan will host KCAC foe St. Mary on Saturday evening, moving the Tri-County to Solomon High School.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: AVERY RICHARDS (9 POINTS)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: GABEY NORRIS

BENNINGTON (2-2) – 5 – 13 – 12 – 14 / 44

ELL-SALINE (2-2) – 13 – 0 – 18 – 8 / 39

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline

Avery Richards – 9

Bayleigh Scheider – 7

Gabey Norris – 6

Ally Richards, Taelor Hardesty, Brin Hecker – 4

Isabelle Porter– 3

Reygan Schrock – 2

Bennington

Tayleigh Watson – 19

Ava Lawson – 9

Tambryn Watson – 6

Jordan Bartlett – 5

Alyssa Wolff – 3

Talyn Jilka, Rori Miles – 1

BOYS: BENNINGTON 60, ELL-SALINE 58

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals and the Bennington Bulldogs were playing for the Tri-County Classic Championship. It was a back-and-forth battle from start to finish with no lead bigger then 7 points for either team. In the end the Bulldogs would pull out a 2-point win 60-58.

Both teams would trade buckets in the first half but Bennington would take a 29-27 lead into halftime.

The 3rd quarter was much of the same as the Cardinals and Bulldogs would go back-and-forth the whole quarter and both teams put up 12 points. Bennington would take a 2-point lead into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline would try to overcome the slight lead but every time the Cardinals would tie or take the lead the Bulldogs would answer. Both teams would score 19 in the 4th and the Bulldogs would go onto win 60-58.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by a pair of sophomores. Reese Krone and Trey Williams would both end up with 14 points in the matchup. Brogan Rowley and Marshall Johnson would add 13 apiece as the other Cardinals in double figures.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by senior Mister Smith who would drop 20 points in the game. Smith was the only player to reach double digits the game.

Ell-Saline drops to 3-1 on the season and will travel to Ellinwood next Tuesday to take on the Ellinwood Eagles. Bennington moves to 4-0 and will be back at home next Tuesday to take on Lakeside-Downs.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: REESE KRONE (14 POINTS)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: TREY WILLIAMS

BENNINGTON (4-0) – 16 – 13 – 12 – 19 / 60

ELL-SALINE (3-1) – 12 – 15 – 12 – 19 / 58

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline

Reese Krone – 14

Trey Williams – 14

Brogan Rowley – 13

Marshall Johnson – 13

Garrison Zerger – 2

Kas Kramer – 2

Bennington

Mister Smith – 20

Payge Rodenbeek – 11

Talan Pickering, Eli Lawson – 9

Isaiah Garrett – 6

Kian Wilson – 5