ELL-SALINE DOMINATES MARION IN HOME SWEEP

The Ell-Saline Cardinals cruised to two big wins Friday night in Brookville. The Cardinal girls won 68-39 and the boys were equally good in the nightcap winning 56-21. The 4th quarter in both games was played with a running clock.

GIRLS:

Ell-Saline started the game with a 10-0 run and never looked back.

Senior Sadie Bradley had a big night for the Cards leading all scorers with 20 points. She had plenty of help with fellow senior Raleigh Kramer and sophomore Bayleigh Scneider adding in 9 points each and sophomore Ally Richards accounting for 8 points including a 3-point 30 foot bomb to end the 3rd quarter.

Marion’s leading scorer was sophomore Grace Hett who had 14 with junior Calli Burkholder tallying 9.

Ell-Saline improved to 8 and 1 on the season and will travel to Minneapolis on Tuesday to take on a Lion team they beat 48-46 in the second game of the season.

Marion – 7 / 18 / 10 / 4 – 39

Ell-Saline – 20 / 20 / 14 / 14 – 68

BOYS:

The Cardinal boys used a dominating performance on defense en route to their second win of the season.

Freshman Garrison Zerger was the leading scorer in the game with 17. Sophomore Marshall Johnson chipped in a dozen. In all, 9 Cardinals cracked the scoreboard.

Marion was led in scoring by junior Caden Wilhelm who scored 10 points.

The Cardinal’s schedule is up in the air for next week. They are scheduled to play in a tournament with seven other teams, but two of those teams have already had to withdraw due to COVID issues and it is unclear how many games the Ell-Saline boys, now 2 and 7 on the year, will play next week.

Marion – 5 – 5 – 7 – 4 / 21

Ell-Saline – 22 – 20 – 11 – 3 / 56