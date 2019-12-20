Salina, KS

Now: 29 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 29 ° | Lo: 16 °

Ell-Saline Dismantled by Chaparral

Morgan LillichDecember 20, 2019

The Ell-Saline Cardinal boys’ basketball squad hosted the Chaparral Roadrunners in the Heart of America League – Central Plains League challenge Friday evening in Brookville.  While the Cardinals hung tough early, in the end, the Roadrunners sped away for a 81-34 victory.

Ell-Saline (0-6) cashed in on three three-point buckets in the game’s first quarter, keeping the Cardinals in the hunt.  After the first quarter, Chaparral (3-3) led 22-16.  In the second quarter, the Roadrunners, stymied the Ell-Saline offense while adding 20 points to the scoreboard to take a 42-20 advantage into halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Roadrunners outscored Ell-Saline by nine points in the third quarter and by 16 in the running-clock fourth quarter.

Senior Jonah Wootoon put on a clinic in the first half, pouring in 20 points for Chaparral before intermission. Wootoon didn’t see the floor much after halftime, finishing the night with a game-high 24 points.  While no other player reached double digits for the Roadrunners, it was a true team effort as all 12 players on the varsity roster finished with at least two points.

Ell-Saline was paced on the night by junior Carter Underwood and sophomore Taegan Bradley who each finished with nine points in the loss.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Chaparral  22  20  21  18  –  81

Ell-Saline  16    4    12   2  –  34

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Cardinals Nipped by Bulldogs at Buzzer

December 19, 2019 9:15 pm

Ell-Saline Swept at Ellinwood

December 17, 2019 10:50 pm

HS BB Coaches Corner – 12/14

December 14, 2019 9:56 am

Ell-Saline Swept by Bennington in Tri-County ...

December 13, 2019 10:06 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Ell-Saline Dismantled by Chaparral

The Ell-Saline Cardinal boys' basketball squad hosted the Chaparral Roadrunners in the Heart of Amer...

December 20, 2019 Comments

Vikings split with Halstead

Sports News

December 20, 2019

Salina Man Wins $25,000 Lottery Pri...

Top News

December 20, 2019

Reckless, DUI Arrest

Kansas News

December 20, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Reckless, DUI Arrest
December 20, 2019Comments
Trailer Thieves Caught on...
December 20, 2019Comments
BB Gun Vandals
December 20, 2019Comments
Update: Early Morning Sho...
December 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH