Ell-Saline Debuts New Scoreboard

Fans attending the Ell-Saline football game Friday were the first to see a brand new scoreboard in use. According to Ell-Saline High School, the Brookville Community Foundation successfully gathered funds to purchase and install a state-of-the-art digital scoreboard at the Ell-Saline Middle/High School Football Stadium.

The initiative to upgrade the scoreboard was spearheaded by the Brookville Community Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting various educational and community-based projects. Recognizing the advantages that an improved scoreboard at the football stadium would provide for the school and community, the foundation embarked on a fundraising campaign to bring this vision to life.

Thanks to the tremendous support and generosity of the community, the campaign was a resounding success. Numerous donors, both individuals and local businesses, rallied behind the cause, contributing their resources to make the project a reality. The new scoreboard replaced the existing one, enhancing the game-day experience for both athletes and spectators. Construction began in the spring, and was completed prior to the first football game of the year.

The new digital scoreboard will revolutionize the game-day experience at Ell-Saline Middle/High School. With its advanced technology and enhanced features, the scoreboard will not only provide real-time updates on the game’s progress but also serve as a platform to recognize the achievements of students and staff members. It will also keep the community informed about upcoming school and community activities.