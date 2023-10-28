Ell-Saline cruises past Quinter 48-0 in opening round of the playoffs

It was playoff football in Brookville on Friday night as the Ell-Saline Cardinals would invite the Quinter Bulldogs to town in cross district play. It was all Ell-Saline as they would coast to a 48-0 victory to advance the regional round next Friday.

Ell-Saline took just :48 seconds to get things started in the scoring column as senior running back Ryder Dent would pound his way in from 3 yards out to give the Cardinals an 8-0 lead.

Quinter would get things going on their next offensive possession. But the Cardinals would turn stop the Bulldogs on a 4th and goal play at the 1-yard line and Ell-Saline would drive right down the field and the drive was capped off with a big 55-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Marshall Johnson to senior running back Joe Hiechel. Cardinals would lead 16-0 after the 1st quarter.

There was a brief delay in the action during the 1st quarter as the field lights would shut off and took about twenty minutes to get back on. Quinter would fumble the ball on their first play from scrimmage after the lights came back on and the Cardinals were back in business.

Ryder Dent would find the endzone again this time from 1-yard out and the Cardinals would take a 22-0 lead.

With 3:30 left until halftime Ryder Dent would score his 3rd rushing touchdown of the game as he would punch it in from 1-yard out.

The Cardinals wanted to score one more time before halftime as Marshall Johnson would find Ryder Dent with a 2-yard touchdown pass and Ell-Saline would take 36-0 lead into the locker room.

In the second half Marshall Johnson would find paydirt as he would scamper in from 5 yards out and the Cardinals were one score away from the mercy rule.

With 3:53 left in the 3rd quarter Ryder Dent would score his 5th touchdown of the game and 4th rushing touchdown as he would score on a 3-yard run right up the middle and Ell-Saline would end it right there by a score of 48-0.

With the win Ell-Saline moves to 8-1 on the season and will play Meade in Brookville next Friday in the Regional round of the 8-Man DI playoffs.

Quinter would finish the season with a 5-4 record with the loss.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Ryder Dent

H&R Block of the Game: Hunter Holmgren

Box Score

Quinter – 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 / 0

Ell-Saline – 16 – 20 – 12 – 0 / 48

